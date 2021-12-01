South Africa’s e4 sets up new venture in UK

Simon Slater, e4 executive director.

South African property tech and digital solutions provider e4 is expanding into European markets, making the UK its international go-to market.

In a statement, the company says long-standing executive director Simon Slater has relocated to the UK to head up the venture.

Slater’s focus, it notes, will be on building e4's relationship with various mortgage lenders, conveyancing firms and other partners in the UK. He will be supported by a global team of analysts, developers and staff to help build out the new group.

Says Slater: “Having worked on international opportunities remotely now for the past two years, we are at a stage where we need to rapidly set up a full client team on the ground in the UK and grow the international development teams in Mauritius to develop UK solutions.

“It is tremendously exciting to see the potential of the tech know-how and experience that we can bring to a new, advanced market.”

e4, which has been operational in the local market for 21 years, provides digital tools to assist financial service providers and real estate agencies in streamlining their services.

In South Africa, e4 says it’s established a significant client base, including major local lenders and law firms, and has identified a similar opportunity in the UK market. It is also the company behind online bond aggregator MortgageMe.

“We are taking a strong combination of skillsets into a brand-new market, using our knowledge to build and create core localised proptech solutions. It is early days, but we have good momentum and great partners, with a fantastic roadmap ahead,” adds Slater.

“We are setting our clients up for the future of mortgage processing and transaction management as the world’s most valuable industry − real estate − undergoes a long-awaited digital transformation. With the backing of e4 in South Africa, we are ideally placed to make a real difference in the UK proptech market.”