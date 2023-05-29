Technodyn International showcases support to growing African aviation industry

Brett Preston, Strategic Account Executive, Technodyn International.

Technodyn International, exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in sub-Saharan Africa, will be showcasing its end-to-end aviation maintenance solutions to airports, airlines, tourism authorities, governments and aviation industry suppliers as a Platinum sponsor of the 2023 AviaDev event in Kenya, 14-16 June.

Following a tumultuous two years of pandemic-restricted travel, the African aviation industry is gaining momentum again. According to Aviation Beyond Borders, the impact on the African aviation industry was dire, and as of September 2021, there were 44.6 million jobs usually supported by the aviation industry at risk. But the industry has experienced a virtual 180. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed that the African aviation industry has recovered to 93% of the level before the COVID-19 pandemic. The figures represented include domestic, international and freight.

"The African aviation industry is an exciting place at the moment and it is estimated that many of these industry players will be able to shake off the dust of the pandemic and return to profitability by the end of 2023," says Brett Preston, Strategic Account Executive, Technodyn International. “One key factor in this success is the agility now embraced by many industry players as they look to technology to help improve operational efficiencies, adhere to maintenance schedules and leverage the real-time data as a core business differentiator."

“AviaDev Africa has always been a platform that has attracted the most innovative companies looking to grow their African footprint,” says Jon Howell, founder and CEO, AviaDev. “Digitisation continues to be a hot topic that will support the growth, resilience and profitability of African carriers and we look to welcoming the Technodyn team to Nairobi this June.”

Today, more than 432 million passengers travel to destinations worldwide every year on planes maintained with IFS solutions. Working with customers across the African continent, Technodyn is helping aviators and their supply chain to improve compliance with proven technology solutions that enable them to conduct real-time validation of aircraft configuration before maintenance release, real-time execution with electronic signature support and automatic maintenance scheduling updates.

Through the maintenance support modules offered by IFS, an airline can also dramatically improve maintenance schedules that have a direct (and positive) impact on time to repair. Further, Technodyn delivers on the promise of a connected workforce with the IFS flight operations software, which provides workflow-driven, aviation-specific tools that offer real-time data access to employees while connecting them to the resources and support they need to make in-the-minute decisions.

"Aviation route development on the continent is good for all of us. It showcases economic growth and global investor confidence and is a job creator for countries. We look forward to our role as a Platinum sponsor of the AviaDev 2023 conference, where we will highlight the power of technology and digital transformation and the positive impact it can have for all players in the African aviation industry.”

Join Technodyn International at AviaDev from 14-16 June 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill, Kenya.