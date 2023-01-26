Naspers, Prosus to cut workforce by 30%

Naspers and Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk.

Prosus and its parent Naspers are reducing their workforce by 30%, joining a growing list of tech companies that have shrunk their employee base in the past few weeks.

Naspers’s Amsterdam-listed Prosus unit announced the news yesterday.

With the planned job cuts, Prosus and Naspers have joined Amazon, Meta, Twitter, SAP, IBM and Salesforce as some of the global giants that announced wide-scale job cuts in the past few weeks.

Most of these companies cited uncertain economy conditions as the reason for the layoffs, saying they were prioritising the long-term health of their businesses.

In the case of Prosus, Reuters quotes a company spokesperson as saying: "We are adapting to a changing macro environment and have been working for some time to strengthen our cost structures."

The redundancies at the companies come two months after they announced group profit was negatively affected in its interim financial results, saying China-based Tencent’s lower contribution had an impact.

Prosus, which is 73%-owned by Naspers, holds a 28.9% stake in Tencent. The stake is valued at about $128 billion (R2.2 trillion).

In the interim results, Naspers said group trading profit declined by 38% to $1.4 billion, reflecting a lower contribution from Tencent and investment in e-commerce extensions.

ITWeb reached out to Naspers for comment, but this had not been supplied by the time of publication.