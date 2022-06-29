Altron Systems Integration receives NetApp award for cloud expertise

Tim Ellis, special projects executive at Altron Systems Integration.

Altron Systems Integration today announced its work in cloud migration has been recognised with the Cloud Innovation and Transformation Award from its partner, NetApp, and distributor, Westcon.

The award was received for Altron’s work with NetApp product Cloud Volumes ONTAP, the industry-leading cloud data management solution available for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Cloud Volumes ONTAP enables customers to optimise their cloud storage costs and performance while enhancing data protection, security and compliance.

“The NetApp team is proud to recognise Altron System Integration for an outstanding performance with NetApp Cloud Solutions in the region. We are thrilled to be partnering together to empower our customers to rethink the future, embrace cloud and get the most out of their data. Our aligned vision has made a true difference to build a winning cloud strategy," said Maya Zakhour, Director Channel Sales – Eastern Europe, META, Iberia and Latin America

“We’re honoured to receive this award from NetApp, which recognises the work we’ve done to support clients in effective cloud migration. We want our clients to reach their cloud goals in the most cost-effective way. With Cloud Volumes ONTAP, we’re able to manage the whole environment seamlessly, with a uniform way of managing data across multiple hyperscalers, on-premises and private cloud,” said Tim Ellis, special projects executive at Altron Systems Integration.

“Storage is a key cost component and managing this effectively, and knowing where to place your most valuable assets – typically, data – is critical to cloud migration success.”