Infor appoints Kerry Koutsikos as GM, VP for MEA region

Kerry Koutsikos.

Infor has appointed Kerry Koutsikos as vice-president and general manager for the Middle East and Africa region. Koutsikos will drive Infor’s business growth and strategy in the region and ensure customer success through agile delivery of Infor’s industry-specific cloud solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Kerry to our Middle East & Africa operation,” said Wolfgang Kobek, Infor executive vice-president and general manager for EMEA. “Kerry joins Infor at an exciting time in the region. Sectors including manufacturing, distribution, automotive, warehousing and logistics are growing rapidly in the Middle East and Africa amid surging demand, but they also face numerous challenges, including inflation and supply chain issues. Infor is well-placed to help customers tackle these challenges, boost their efficiency and maximize their growth potential.

“Kerry’s extensive experience of developing enterprise technology businesses and his ability to inspire teams to achieve ambitious common goals make him the right fit to take Infor’s already successful regional operation to the next level. Kerry and his team will have a laser focus on helping customers digitally transform with Infor’s industry-specific cloud-based solutions,” Kobek added.

Koutsikos brings more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, including almost 25 years in the UAE, where he has been responsible for opening and growing regional operations for several multinationals, including Micromuse, Amdocs and Nuance. More recently, he was the area vice-president at Qlik covering emerging markets of EMEA and later VP of sales at Automation Anywhere.

Koutsikos began his career as solutions engineer with Computer Associates in Sydney, Australia, focusing on the APAC region. He later joined BMC Software looking after sales in APAC before relocating to Italy to run the company’s channels in southern EMEA. He then moved to the UAE to oversee BMC Software’s MEA expansion, opening the firm’s offices in Dubai and Johannesburg.

Koutsikos has broad business knowledge and skills encompassing areas including developing corporate strategies, financial planning, operational optimisation, sales and marketing, and new market penetration.

“The Middle East and Africa is a dynamic region with a growing, nuanced demand for digital transformation among public and private sector organisations,” Koutsikos said. “I’m excited to support customers on their digital transformation journeys with our industry-specific cloud solutions, which will not only help them to operate in a smarter way and serve customers better, but will also support the national visions of countries across the region.”

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Koutsikos has a bachelor’s degree in business computing from the University of New South Wales, and a master’s in international business from the University of Cumbria.