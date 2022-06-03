Cassper Nyovest partners with crypto gambling firms

Cassper Nyovest is now global ambassador for Sportsbet.io and Bitcasino.

South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest has partnered with two crypto betting firms: Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io.

The musician-cum-businessman will represent the two companies for an initial two years as a global ambassador.

“I’ve got to where I am today by hustling and making smart decisions, and that’s why I play at Bitcasino. These guys know how to treat their players, and are setting the standard for crypto gaming,” says Nyovest.

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a Bitcoin-led casino operator.

According to Tauri Tiitsaar, director of casino at Yolo Group: “Like Cassper Nyovest, Bitcasino players enjoy the finer things in life, and that’s why we work so hard to offer the best rewards and promotions to our players.”

The company says Nyovest will show fans across the world how to join the crypto revolution with Bitcasino, where players use a range of crypto-currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Founded in 2016, Sportsbet.io is a Bitcoin sportsbook, offering punters more than 350 000 pre-match events per year and in-play content.

Albert Climent, head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, says: “Welcome to the Sportsbet.io team, Cassper Nyovest. You are a legend of African hip-hop, and like us, you’re always a step ahead of the competition.”