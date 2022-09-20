Free ICT skills workshops for women entrepreneurs

Veronica Motloutsi, founder and CEO of Smart Digital Solutions.

South African digital transformation services company Smart Digital Solutions has partnered with BRICS Women’s Business Alliance and various other entities to advance the development of ICT skills among women entrepreneurs.

According to a statement, the organisations have set up an initiative to conduct workshop-focused programmes to train 200 women-owned businesses to scale and grow, by leveraging digital technologies for e-commerce and digital marketing.

Other partners that form part of the collaboration include Meta, The Commonwealth, United Nations, African Women in Digital Leadership, .ZA Domain Name Authority, National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa, and the University of Limpopo.

“Our intent is to equip women entrepreneurs with tools to use digital and online platforms, and leverage digital infrastructure to help them join the global supply chain and contribute toward developing the global economy,” says Veronica Motloutsi, founder and CEO of Smart Digital Solutions.

“The initiative is inspired by BRICS Women’s Business Alliance’s position on closing the digital divide and ensuring women are central to the COVID-19 recovery plan.”

The economic disruption by the pandemic has been profound, and women have been hit the hardest, adds Motloutsi.

Smart Digital Solutions is a level one BBBEE fast-growing company delivering digital services and products to companies that aspire to lead in the digital economy.

The workshops will be conducted quarterly, and the programme will be officially launched through a virtual platform on 28 September at 11am SAST.

“The programme will focus on providing insights and tools on e-commerce and digital marketing, search engine optimisation, digital marketing using social media platforms, domain name registration, artificial intelligence and machine learning skills,” notes Ipeleng Mkhari, founder and CEO of Motseng Investment Holdings.

Mkhari is also a representative of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance National Chapter.

The launch programme, according to Smart Digital Solutions, will have high-profile dignitaries, such as the general secretary of the Commonwealth Secretariat; deputy minister in the office of the Presidency; chairperson of BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, deputy permanent secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Industry; lead for the Commonwealth Digital Connectivity Cluster; and African Union director for the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Interested South African businesses can apply for participation by registering here.