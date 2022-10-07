Industry recognition for SilverBridge reflects its continued innovation in financial services

SilverBridge was one of three finalists in the Industry Solution FSI Partner of the Year category at the recent 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards. This follows a year where the insurance solutions provider continued to drive modernisation, digitalisation and intelligent automation developments in life insurance and pensions business. The SilverBridge solutions have enabled insurers to effectively respond to overcoming the challenges of an increasingly digital world while also harnessing the available opportunities.

"We are a proud Microsoft partner and have built world-class solutions for the financial services industry on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. In the past year, SilverBridge introduced new, innovative solutions in the intelligent automation space that focus on enhancing claims and underwriting processes. This highlights our continued commitment to add more value in our clients’ businesses and the foundation that Microsoft provides us is a key enabler in this regard. This recognition will further strengthen our reputation in the market as we continue to unlock new business opportunities for customers not only in South Africa, but globally as well,” says Lee Kuyper, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at SilverBridge.

Insurers are looking to adopt cloud in their businesses as the value it provides can be a crucial competitive advantage. For instance, it delivers scalability, offers speed-to-market, improves the customer experience, is more secure and can drive cost efficiencies. As a Microsoft partner that continues to leverage the potential of the Azure cloud platform, SilverBridge gives our customers the capabilities to harness the potential of a cloud-based digital ecosystem.

“Being one of three finalists in the Industry Solution FSI Partner of the Year category is testament to the hard work and passion of our employees. It reflects the innovation of our teams during a challenging time in the market when the world was still coming to terms with the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to develop our partnership with Microsoft and empowering our clients to position their business for a digital world,” concludes Kuyper.