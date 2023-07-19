ZTE sets new milestone with China's first international air freight 'end-to-end' carbon neutrality practice

ZTE attains China's first international air freight "end-to-end" carbon neutrality practice, securing the "Verification Statement of Achievement of Carbon Neutrality" from SGS.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the "Verification Statement of Achievement of Carbon Neutrality" from SGS. This accomplishment represents the successful implementation of China's first international air freight "end-to-end" carbon neutrality initiative.

In collaboration with Sinotrans and Lufthansa Cargo, ZTE has pioneered the development of an integrated carbon neutralisation solution within the realm of green logistics, marking a remarkable achievement in the international logistics ecological chain. By ensuring the complete carbon neutralisation green transportation of its finished products, starting from ZTE's Nanjing intelligent manufacturing base and culminating in their arrival at the warehouse in Madrid, Spain, the company has realised a seamless, environmentally friendly process. Moreover, this approach guarantees the accurate calculation, verification and certification of the carbon footprint throughout the entire transportation journey.

This practice is built on ZTE's pioneering concept of achieving carbon neutrality throughout the entire process of international logistics. The successful execution of this initiative not only showcases ZTE's leadership, but also holds the potential to benefit hi-tech manufacturing enterprises by fostering the accumulation of valuable experience in green logistics development. By spearheading this approach, ZTE sets an example for other companies in the industry to follow, encouraging the adoption of environmentally conscious practices across the logistics sector.

Simultaneously, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing has reported on this noteworthy practice, emphasising its proactive role in guiding and setting an example for the development of green logistics in international transportation. Recognising the importance of addressing climate change, ZTE took a significant step on 23 May 2023, by signing the Letter of Commitment for the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Through this commitment, ZTE has officially become a part of the SBTi mechanism, demonstrating its dedication to reducing emissions and contributing to global sustainability efforts.

ZTE remains steadfast in its commitment to consistently enhance and optimise the operations of green enterprises. By leveraging the advantages of its green digital infrastructure, ZTE actively strives to improve product energy efficiency through continuous technological innovation. Through these efforts, ZTE aims to empower numerous industries to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions, playing a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, ZTE is dedicated to establishing a green supply chain and driving the development of the digital economy. Collaborating with leading enterprises worldwide, ZTE aims to take a pioneering role in achieving carbon neutrality. By doing so, the company seeks to contribute significantly to the sustainable development of society and create a greener, more sustainable future.

The receipt of the "Verification Statement of Achievement of Carbon Neutrality" from SGS serves as a significant validation of the effectiveness of ZTE's "end-to-end" carbon-neutral green logistics solution. This achievement sets the stage for ZTE to forge future collaborations with its upstream and downstream partners. Together, they aim to establish an efficient and collaborative green and low-carbon supply chain system, fostering greater contributions towards the dual-carbon goal. With this commitment, ZTE envisions playing an instrumental role in driving sustainable practices across the industry and making a positive impact on global carbon reduction efforts.