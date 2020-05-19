Smart resourcing is strategic

Vanessa Brandt, Contact Resource Manager, Ovations Group.

The aim of strategic resourcing is to ensure the organisation has a workforce that speaks directly to its culture and business requirements, and that can help it achieve its business goals. It’s an approach to recruitment that integrates business strategy with employee resourcing strategy so the latter supports the business in achieving the former.

Vanessa Brandt, Contact Resource Manager of Ovations Group, explains the difference between recruitment and strategic resourcing. “Recruitment is more reactive as it is about filling vacancies and finding candidates for existing jobs. Strategic resourcing, on the other hand, is about looking at the long-term needs of the organisation and planning around that. It considers future hiring needs as well as developing a talent pipeline with a longer-term view.”

While this approach may seem like a no-brainer to ensure businesses have the skills they require for the future, not all organisations have adopted it. Brandt says: “Many companies choose to do their own recruiting internally and thus do not realise the benefits of investing in outsourcing or partnering with someone who can manage this process on their behalf. The advantages of choosing the right strategic resourcing partner include gaining access to experienced recruiters who have insight and knowledge of the market, extended reach, dealing with candidates and not applicants, and access to key strategic skills. This reduces cost and time for the business as there is rapid access to resources and budgets owing to the already existing pipeline of qualified candidates that are readily available.”

Brandt firmly believes this function should be outsourced instead of relegated to the human resources division. She says: “Having a strategic relationship with a resourcing partner can provide a consistent stream of quality qualified candidates in a timely manner based on the long- and short-term needs of the business. People are one of the most important resources in a business, so developing strategic partnerships and solutions around your human capital is key.”

In addition, by developing long-term partnerships with a resourcing partner, the business has access to their knowledge and expertise about its industry. Brandt says: “Finding candidates with strategic or niche skillsets can often be a time-consuming and difficult process. With talent shortages potentially restricting business growth, it is important that businesses have access to the skills they need as fast as possible.

“The expertise you gain through strategic resourcing partnerships will improve the quality of your hiring processes, reduce risk, enhance retention and, ultimately, give you and your organisation a distinct competitive advantage.”

She goes on to clarify how strategic resourcing works, and how it is aligned with business strategy. “Firstly, the business will need to complete a comprehensive analysis of its existing business landscape. It will then need to identify its short-term and long-term goals and consolidate overlapping initiatives. This will help in identifying any opportunities and gaps that need to be filled. The next step entails identifying organisational capabilities and talent implications as well as analysing the company's current talent and outlining the talent needed to promote organisational strategies. Lastly, a plan of action will need to be developed to recruit and attract the desired talent, and this is where finding a strategic resourcing partner becomes relevant.”

Brandt outlines the six main steps required for effective strategic resourcing:

Gain an understanding of the business's objectives. Assess current resource capabilities. Forecast demand and supply. Consider gaps. Formulate an action plan and implement accordingly. Review and evaluate to ensure that requirements are met and quality is delivered.

While the above might seem like a huge jump from the traditional approach of simply advertising a position and interviewing suitable candidates, Brandt firmly believes the benefits to the business far outweigh the learning curve required. She says: “Strategic resourcing allows organisations to be proactive rather than reactive, it sets up a sense of direction, increases operational efficiency, helps to increase market share and profitability and can make a business more durable in the long term.”