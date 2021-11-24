FNB partners Zapper on scan-to-pay feature

First National Bank (FNB) and RMB Private Bank customers can now use the scan-to-pay feature on their banking apps to make contactless payments at Zapper-enabled merchants across SA.

Zapper is the latest payments QR code provider to partner with FNB via its FNB Pay gateway. The big-four bank has over the past year been signing partnership deals with major QR code providers in SA, to integrate their scan-to-pay feature on its banking app. These include Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and SnapScan, among others.

Zapper is a free 'scan-to-pay' QR code-based app that makes payments convenient and secure for users through their mobile phone.

Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO, says: “FNB is consistently looking to provide customers with a wide selection of digital payment options through FNB Pay, as a secure and convenient alternative to cash.

“Customers want the liberty to choose and switch between various payment options that complement their digital lifestyles. In the past 12 months alone, we have experienced a 725% growth in FNB Pay-enabled digital payments volumes, with continued growth month-on-month.”

Globally, digital wallets such as CBA Tap & Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay have reported a significant increase, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers looked to avoid potential hygiene issues around handling banknotes.

To access the scan-to-pay feature on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps, customers can set up a scan-to-pay widget or shortcut from their FNB and RMB Private Bank app on their device’s home screen.

On the widget, they will then be required to fill in their card details and activate the scan-to-pay feature.

Ashley Saffy, FNB card business development head, this week told ITWeb the FirstRand-owned bank has seen significant growth in contactless device payments (FNB tap-to-pay and digital retail wallets) since the onset of the pandemic, and the bank expects this trend to continue over Black Friday.

“Regarding contactless device payments, we forecast this will more than triple compared to Black Friday in 2020, and we expect double-digit growth in contactless card volumes, ”notes Saffy.