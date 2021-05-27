Learn about cyber ranges – flight simulators for security professionals

The increasing security skills gap and the ongoing world pandemic, combined with the commoditisation of cloud technology, are radically changing the way companies look at security training, recruitment and the development and assessment of their cyber resilience.

At the heart of it all are next-generation cyber ranges solutions, which support the development of much-needed security skills through experiential learning – applying and testing those skills in realistic simulation environments that mimic the production environments.

Many organisations have also begun to use cyber ranges for conducting regular cyber-attack simulations to test their cyber resilience and cyber readiness and relying much less on traditional training and tabletop exercises.

Cyber ranges are often compared to flight simulators. However, flight simulators cost millions of dollars and are used to train thousands of airplane pilots while the industry needs cost-effective solutions to train millions of cyber security professionals.

Dr Almerindo Graziano, CEO of Silensec and of Cyber Ranges, will be presenting an international keynote address, “Next-generation cyber ranges – from experiential learning to the assessment of cyber resilience”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2021, to be held as a virtual event from 1 to 3 June.

Graziano has over 20 years of experience in information and cyber security, ranging from developing one of the first university master programmes in the UK in 2005 up to security consultancy and strategic advisory for private and government organisations across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

He is the CEO of Silensec, a multinational information security technology and consulting firm and the global chairman of HLB Digital.

He is also a cyber security expert for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) where, since 2014, he has contributed to the delivery of CyberDrills and workshops for national CERTs and governments around the world.

In this keynote on day two of Security Summit (2 June), Graziano will introduce next-generation cyber ranges and associated technologies, functionalities and typical use cases.