Vox debuts online, social media weather channel

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit.

Integrated ICT services provider Vox has introduced a daily, interactive weather channel, hosted online and on social media.

Vox says the move is its response to the global climate crisis, as it seeks to provide accurate information on the plight.

It is prioritising the immediacy and reach of social media, as Vox intends bringing educational content to as many people as possible, it notes.

Vox Weather will also zone in on relevant topics of interest every month, adding context and depth to the public’s understanding of issues related to the weather and the planet.

Hosted by meteorologist Annette Botha, it is accessible daily online and through social media, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as the company aims for broader reach.

“It is vitally important for people, both young and old, to develop a holistic understanding of broader trends and how our actions are affecting the health of our planet,” says Vox CEO Jacques du Toit.

“Apps can only step into this void partly, but they are unable to provide a thoughtful and methodical overview of the intersection between science and the weather.

“Our research has indicated a pressing need for informative, educational and credible weather analysis and we believe that by providing this to South Africans, we can drive broader understanding and acknowledgement of climate change and how it affects every one of us.”

Du Toit says working with Botha boosts the credibility of what’s being presented, with her depth of knowledge, and Vox recognises her passion for educating and inspiring positive behaviour to deal with climate change.

“If we can inspire young people to take an active interest in our regional weather and the forces shaping these changes, we would have gone a long way towards arresting the damage we are inflicting on our only planet.”

Botha is a former broadcasting meteorologist and presenter for independent broadcaster eNCA.

In the near future, Du Toit says, Vox will also be working with partners ahead of and during important sporting events, to deliver detailed forecasts and drive awareness of the importance of quality and trustworthy weather data and insights.

According to Du Toit, the technical capabilities will allow for overlaying the track or area of the event on Google Earth and then animating the weather expectations over the course of the event.

“The team will be able to build highly-specific and relevant insights for each event, to help for planning for the athletes and supporters. We aim to use skilled resources and credible data sources to make weather reporting services credible again, so that we can inspire a love and appreciation for our beautiful planet.”