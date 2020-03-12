Customer demand creates new provider of power apps, business applications; ‘Fusion, the apps people’ launches today

Fusion, the apps people (part of the SIS Global Group of Companies) has today launched and announced its 'biz apps' and business software. This gives partners and clients a platform to serve their customers with extendable solutions to enhance greater functionality of existing Microsoft ERP solutions, including Dynamics 365, AX, NAV and Dynamics CRM, and industry sectors including real estate, education, transport hire and logistics, towers, distribution and manufacturing, oil and gas.

The software leverages leading-edge global applications to overcome business challenges and maximise the investment companies have already made in existing business systems, while working more efficiently and producing greater business outcomes.

“Having applications that will enhance the functionality of existing business systems offers an even greater value proposition to our customers, helping them to maximise their investments,” said Robert Hawley, CEO.

The company's global ‘Power Partner Programme’ gives reseller partners the opportunity to join Fusion, the apps people's growing ecosystem, which includes distributors and resellers specialising in business transformation, cloud technologies, supply chain and mobility, modern workplace and AI solutions. Partners can collaborate and work with customers to identify business software and 'biz apps' that are right for them.

“Our Power Partner Programme helps solidify our value proposition and gives our reseller partners the opportunity to open new revenue streams.”

Fusion, the apps people's software applications are tested, approved and authorised by Microsoft and can be found in the Microsoft Market Place, a global app store that enables all enterprises to find and purchase innovative software solutions, technologies and services.

For more information about Fusion, the apps people and the Power Partner Programme, visit https://theappspeople.com/.