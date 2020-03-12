Customer demand creates new provider of power apps, business applications; ‘Fusion, the apps people’ launches today
Fusion, the apps people gives customers and partners greater access to business software solutions and power apps to enhance the functionality of existing business systems, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, finance and supply chain, business central, unified operations and customer engagement.
Fusion, the apps people (part of the SIS Global Group of Companies) has today launched and announced its 'biz apps' and business software. This gives partners and clients a platform to serve their customers with extendable solutions to enhance greater functionality of existing Microsoft ERP solutions, including Dynamics 365, AX, NAV and Dynamics CRM, and industry sectors including real estate, education, transport hire and logistics, towers, distribution and manufacturing, oil and gas.
The software leverages leading-edge global applications to overcome business challenges and maximise the investment companies have already made in existing business systems, while working more efficiently and producing greater business outcomes.
“Having applications that will enhance the functionality of existing business systems offers an even greater value proposition to our customers, helping them to maximise their investments,” said Robert Hawley, CEO.
The company's global ‘Power Partner Programme’ gives reseller partners the opportunity to join Fusion, the apps people's growing ecosystem, which includes distributors and resellers specialising in business transformation, cloud technologies, supply chain and mobility, modern workplace and AI solutions. Partners can collaborate and work with customers to identify business software and 'biz apps' that are right for them.
“Our Power Partner Programme helps solidify our value proposition and gives our reseller partners the opportunity to open new revenue streams.”
Fusion, the apps people's software applications are tested, approved and authorised by Microsoft and can be found in the Microsoft Market Place, a global app store that enables all enterprises to find and purchase innovative software solutions, technologies and services.
For more information about Fusion, the apps people and the Power Partner Programme, visit https://theappspeople.com/.
Fusion, the apps people
Fusion, the apps people is part of the SIS Global Group of Companies. It is our goal to help our customers and partners, reach their organisations goals for a sustainable, growing and profitable business.
We build, sell and market business applications and Power Apps to enhance the functionality of existing business systems including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain, Business Central, Unified Operations and Customer Engagement.
We are motivated by our vision and ability to empower customers with software solutions that help them to grow, optimise their business and become leaders within their sector.
Our industry-savvy technical team are in touch with a range of diverse industries and work to anticipate the possibilities of potential problems and provide QUICK, EASY-to implement biz apps and business software applications.
We are proactive in our approach to driving profitable partnerships and business growth, whilst connecting people, technology and innovation.
Our partner network continues to grow on a global scale and provides our customers and partners with choice, expertise, credible solutions and industry led technical teams.