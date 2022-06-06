ISACA South Africa Chapter hosts 2022 hybrid annual general meeting

Attendees at the 2022 ISACA South Africa Chapter AGM.

The ISACA South Africa Chapter held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, 27 May 2022. The event was attended by 121 online attendees and 50 attendees in-person at the 360 Bloemendal Restaurant in Durbanville, Cape Town.



Programme Director and MC Franklin Cloete opened proceedings and welcomed all members and guests present. The first item on the agenda was a celebratory rendition of Michael Bublé’s “Feeling good” by singer, songwriter and performer Nur Abrahams followed by Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve got the world on a string”.



As the audience settled into the celebratory atmosphere of the event, global speaker and best-selling author Justin Cohen offered an insightful keynote address on the topic “Leadership Inside Out”. Cohen sparked audience engagement when highlighting the characteristics of leadership; including humility, authenticity and integrity, among others. Afrodizzyacts entertainer wowed the audience with a classical ballet performance in a glass ball.

Cloete welcomed outgoing President Arlene-Lynn Volmink to the stage. Volmink acknowledged fellow board members and the board of directors-elect as well as ISACA South Africa Chapter Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) partners who were present at the meeting; including representation from Jaco de Jager, ACFE Chief Executive Officer and Dr Gavin G Isaacs, SAIPA Chief Operations Executive (Officer). Volmink reiterated the purpose and promise of ISACA; and the values which are the foundation of ISACA and the ISACA South Africa Chapter. She highlighted the exciting strategy work under way at both an ISACA global and regional (Africa) level with a focus on Digital Trust; or solutions and organisations becoming digitally trustworthy; covering professionals in areas including audit, risk, governance, assurance, security and privacy.

Volmink presented a summary of the ISACA South Africa Chapter highlights and achievements included in a 103-page 2021 Annual Report (which can be accessed online at https://engage.isaca.org/southafricachapter/aboutchapter/annualreports). The summary of highlights and achievements included:



2021 ISACA International Outstanding Chapter Achievement award;

Recognition by the South Africa Qualifications Authority (SAQA) as a Professional Body in South Africa;

Recognition by the South Africa Qualifications Authority (SAQA) of the Information Systems Audit Professional or ISAP (SA) and Information Security Management Professional or ISMP (SA) as professional designations in South Africa;

220 professional designations holders to date;

Recognition on The Anti-Intimidation and Ethical Practices Forum (AEPF);

Chapter member Gary Hardy’s 40 year as a member of ISACA;

2 607 members, with a membership renewal rate of 78.96%;

75% overall membership satisfaction score vs an international average of 71% with multiple compliments from members;

5 Annual ISACA South Africa Chapter Member Recognition awards and award winners;

392 new members and 263 Newly Certified Members for the year;

Increased presence on social media, including 24% growth in Linkedin followers and 37% growth in Instagram followers;

CSR donations;

An automated helpdesk system implemented by the chapter;

Local chapter activities as part of a third successful ISACA CommunITy day;

Launch of an on-demand CPE platform called DEMIO;

Multiple exam top scorers;

Multiple renewed MoU agreements and multiple new MoU agreements;

9 educational workshops; and

A very active event portfolio with a successful annual online conference and multiple hybrid year-end celebration events.

She also noted the Chapter would be celebrating its 30th birthday during 2022 at the first Hybrid Conference entitled “Continuity, Agility & Resilience (CARE) in the New Normal” from 22 to 23 August 2022 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. More information related to the 2022 ISACA South Africa Annual Hybrid Conference can be found at https://www.isaca.org.za/.

Volmink stated that three ISACA South Africa Chapter scholarships awarded during 2021 through the inspired work of Edmore Taruvinga and the Academic Relations & Education Committee through a newly-launched ISACA South Africa Chapter Cybergen scholarship programme. The 2021 recipients included Lerato Zinhle Jiyane, Masana Alina Ndleve and Thamsanqa Ernest Dubase. Volmink thanked the 2020 – 2022 board of directors for their sacrifice of time throughout the year; and their commitment to serve the members of the ISACA SA Chapter. She acknowledged the office team, Lizahn Human (Finance & Office Manager), Atikah Hendricks (Marketing & Events Coordinator) and Eugene May (Membership & Education Coordinator) for their hard work and dedication.

Nur Abrahams serenades the AGM audience.

Volmink concluded with a message to the incoming 2022 – 2024 board of directors that members have entrusted them to serve the ISACA South Africa Chapter and the purpose, promise and values it stands for, for a period of two years. She encouraged the board to hold onto the values of the Chapter and continue to build and grow from what is already in place and working very well.



She stated that “legacy is not something we can carry as individuals; this Chapter is built on strong core values and it is successful because of its passionate member community as a collective; a local and global community”. Volmink continued to state that “the Chapter is not one person; WE are all the ISACA SA Chapter. Our strength lies in our community and unity is our strength.” She concluded by quoting Nelson Mandela from his speech in July 2007: “It’s in your hands now.”

After her presentation, Volmink was presented with a surprise gift of appreciation from the office team. Eugene May, Membership & Education Coordinator, emphasised that the gift of a clock symbolises the significant amount of time Volmink spent contributing and supporting the office team and the chapter.

Outgoing ISACA South Africa Chapter Treasurer, Francois le Roux provided a brief summary of the financial position of the Chapter, as well as the external audit process. He presented the audited financial results for 2021 as well as the budget as recommended by the Audit & Risk Committee and approved by the Chapter Board of Directors (which can be accessed online at https://engage.isaca.org/southafricachapter/aboutchapter/annualreports). Le Roux was pleased to report a small surplus for the 2021 year.

Cloete introduced outgoing Cape Regional Director, Robin Williams and outgoing ISACA South Africa Chapter Secretary, Carolynn Chalmers to proceed with member voting and approvals. Members approved the 2021 Annual Financial Statements, 2022 budget and re-appoint of Nexia SAB&T as the auditors for the new financial year.

Volmink and Palliam expressed their appreciation to the outgoing Board of Directors and board sub-committees for their passion and service to the ISACA SA Chapter over their 2020 - 2022 tenure. All outgoing directors were presented with certificates of appreciation.

The 2020 – 2022 ISACA South Africa Chapter Board of Directors were as follows:

Cloete then introduced Past President of the Chapter and Chair of the independent Board Nominations Committee, Winston Hayden, who proceeded to explain the nomination and board election process that was followed. Hayden then announced the member-elected 2022 - 2024 Board of Directors who were officially inaugurated at the meeting.

The 2022 - 2024 ISACA South Africa Chapter Board of Directors is as follows:

Cloete called on Kenneth Palliam to deliver an address as the incoming Chapter President. Palliam encouraged members to actively participate in and contribute to chapter events and initiatives. He concluded by thanking the outgoing board for their stellar work; and mentioned that the new board will continue the work of the outgoing board and will build on their work to take the ISACA South Africa Chapter to greater heights. He stated: “Working together we can do, achieve and be more.”

Cloete thanked all attendees for their participation and attendance at the AGM; and Nur Abrahams closed the event with a light-hearted musical rendition that brought many audience members to their feet.

ISACA South Africa Chapter Board of Directors 2022 – 2024.

Many attendees commented on the delightful success of the AGM event

