eBook: How MSPs can make money with collaboration security services for M365

Organisations deployed Microsoft Teams without proper governance, security or data protection in place.

According to analyst firm Forrester Research, for every dollar an end customer spends on a Microsoft subscription, they are spending up to $9 within the partner ecosystem for services and add-ons. That market baseline already presents a significant opportunity for managed service providers, considering Microsoft 365 generated $20 billion in revenue in FY20.

However, COVID-19 accelerated this growing market as MSPs helped businesses take many important steps to ensure continuity during the pandemic.

Those actions – which, for many, included digitally transforming and consolidating collaboration in Microsoft 365 – not only provided a way to navigate the unprecedented, but they also fostered long-term changes to remote and hybrid work that could benefit millions of employees (and potentially save millions of dollars).

This structural shift from in-person to digital collaboration can be seen in the addition of tens of millions of new Microsoft Teams users since the start of the pandemic, and in the sustained spike of digital collaboration among users that have started to return to the office on a part-time basis.

But up to three-quarters of organisations deployed Microsoft Teams without proper governance, security or data protection in place in this necessary sprint to the cloud, unique research commissioned by AvePoint has found.

These risks are often the last thing on the minds of organisations that rely on MSPs to deliver IT services and solutions.

