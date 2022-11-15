Huawei reveals top 30 regional shortlisted apps for Apps UP Global App Innovation Contest

Huawei, one of the world’s largest technology providers, has announced Apps UP’s top 30 shortlisted apps for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Under the theme: “Together We Innovate”, Huawei’s Global App Innovation Contest invited all developers from the Middle East and Africa to bring their most creative ideas to life and build cutting-edge apps by integrating HMS Core. The success of Apps UP 2022 is verified by the numbers: the total registrations reached 5 000 apps and a total of 2 500 apps were successfully submitted, demonstrating the widespread interest among developers globally.

With a total prize pool of US$230 000 awaiting the best apps of this year, Apps UP 2022 enters its next phase. The region’s top 30 apps are here and the list includes the following: A Gum's Life, Advanced English Dictionary, Alsaree3, Anti-Terrorist Shooting Game, Arabic Voice Keyboard, Calorie Diet, CardioCam, Cava.tn : Vente/Achat en Tunisie, CodeFellow, CVBox, DigCV, Driver Companion, Dubai Police, emPay, FilGoal - في الجول, Find, Fit Gym, Foodicious, Golootlo, لثغة: علاج اللثغات و مشاكل النطق, Messiah, Mowash, Panda بنده, Pregnancy App : MAA, QMobile, Real Prado Parking Free Games: Offline Driving Car Games 2021, Safe Community, Taleemabad School App, Survival Quest, نَحنُ وهٌم. The apps were shortlisted based on their innovation, social impact, business value and overall user experience.

Anyone can now vote for their favourite apps, from 8 November to 20 November (GMT+8), through Apps UP’s 2022 dedicated website. Each e-mail ID is eligible to vote up to 10 times per day with a maximum of three votes per app. The public vote will account for 10% of the final rating, the app's open capabilities and application scenarios will account for another 40% and the judges' votes will account for the remaining 50%. The Apps UP 2022 judging panel is composed of renowned and experienced professionals across the gaming, technology and financial sectors, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the contest.

Lu Geng, Vice-President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “The overwhelming response to this year's Apps UP Global Innovation Contest justifies Huawei's determination to continue investing in innovative creators and supporting local talent. We are so proud to have the MEA region rank number one globally in number of registrations outside of China. Our confidence in the ability of the regional developer community to resolve pressing social issues and build globally applicable solutions has been reinforced by the high quality of the submitted apps. Groundbreaking ideas combined with the robust and ever-evolving capabilities of the HMS Core set the stage for a smarter and brighter future for people all around the world.”

Huawei's Apps UP Innovation Contest is a global event that brings together developers from all over the world to build an app ecosystem that intelligently links everything. It aims to inspire developers to innovate, connect people, devices and scenarios together, and build consistent app experiences while exploring seamless AI integration.

At the same time, Apps UP provides developers with unrivalled opportunities. Participants get exclusive workshops and hands-on coaching from Huawei’s top experts, enabling them to bring their product to market faster and with more technical support. In addition to the attractive cash rewards of US$230 000 for the MEA region, developers have the chance to achieve global recognition and get the attention of people who matter, such as the 730 million Huawei device users and potential partners or investors.

The 2022 edition of the Apps UP Innovation Contest spanned over 100 days and covered the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and China. Five thousand teams submitted their apps worldwide, while Huawei secured more than US$1 000 000 in total cash prizes for the winners of the five regions combined. Individual award amounts in the MEA region vary from US$5 000 to US$15 000, and participants compete in the following categories: Best HMS Innovation Award, Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, All-Scenario Coverage Award, Best Arabic App, Tech Women’s Award and Student Innovation Award.

The winners of the Apps UP 2022 Innovation Contest will be unveiled in the month of December.