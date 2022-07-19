Panda Security Africa becomes Dolos – security focused distributor

Since Panda Security Africa – the locally owned country partner launched in 2006, the company has built a network of reseller and service provider partners with a thriving customer base across many industry verticals. Specialising in the development of endpoint security products, Panda has developed advanced cyber security services with the technology for preventing cyber crime, such as the Collective Intelligence model and the Zero-Trust Application Service – the first system to automatically detect, analyse and classify malware in real-time.

Panda Security Africa will soon complete its transformation to Dolos, which will be the new home of Panda Security Africa. This means the company will cease operations as a local Panda entity and become a security focused distributor. This process began in June 2020, when WatchGuard Technologies acquired the international cyber security vendor, Panda Security, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of WatchGuard. “This strategic move has seen the incorporation of the Panda endpoint security tech into the WatchGuard product range to deliver a comprehensive cyber security stack and will be influential in the growth of WatchGuard as an international cyber security brand,” says Jeremy Matthews, Chief Executive Officer.

With this change, Dolos has been appointed as the master distributor for Africa and will offer WatchGuard’s entire portfolio of solutions, including network security, multifactor authentication and secure WiFi. They will continue to offer the Panda Endpoint Security technology that their customers have embraced as an effective safeguard against cyber threats.

The team behind Panda Security Africa – that our customers and partners have come to know – will remain the same as we become Dolos. “We will continue to deliver innovative cyber security solutions to our clients, backed by our decades of industry experience and we look forward to offering them even more value with the newly expanded WatchGuard portfolio,” says Dominic Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer.

Dolos is excited to join the WatchGuard family, offering the latest world-class cyber security solutions to our partners. Dolos will provide its partners with solutions that are simple to administer, proven to perform, innovative and come standard with excellent pre-and post-sales support.