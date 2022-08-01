IQbusiness sets up research arm in SA

Adam Craker, CEO of IQbusiness.

Local technology consultancy IQbusiness has introduced its IQbusiness Insights research arm to South Africa, as part of its expansion strategy.

The unit enters the South African consulting and market research sector as part of the broader IQbusiness offerings to its public sector and private clients locally and internationally, notes the company.

The IQ Business Group was founded in SA in 1998, as an independent management and technology consultancy firm, by a group of individuals from global consulting firms.

The privately-owned company with level three BEE certification helps clients from all sectors to overcome their digital transformation challenges, through the use of data analytics and data insights.

IQbusiness Insights operates in 28 markets across Africa and the Middle East, in projects that are typically multi-country in nature for clients demanding deep understanding of market opportunities, brand health and market share, as well as customer, employee or user experience.

“I’m immensely proud and excited today – the launch of IQbusiness Insights is a particularly special one. Against the backdrop of a challenging economy, we are proud to be amplifying our growth trajectory,” says Adam Craker, CEO of IQbusiness.

“IQbusiness already offers expertise, analysis and action in solving problems for hundreds of businesses locally and internationally. Now, with the expansion of IQbusiness Insights to join our consulting and contracting divisions, we are doing so much more, as a strategic insights partner of choice for African firms.”

The company says it offers a hybrid approach to decision-makers, combining digital research and technology with more traditional approaches, to help clients make strategic decisions in short timescales, while protecting their business against current and future risks.

In 2019 and 2020, the group acquired market research agencies Genex Insights and Nudge Now, which were merged to form IQbusiness Insights, and today have a combined revenue in excess of R100 million, according to the company.

The merger saw over 100 of SA’s researchers join a single entity that has ambitions to grow upwards of 20% year-on-year, says IQbusiness.

“Africa, in particular, represents a significant growth opportunity for global trade as international businesses expand their brand footprint with the world’s fastest growing population,” adds Jake Orpen, partner at IQbusiness Insights.

“Many businesses battle with a lack of deep market understanding in Africa, coupled with the language and cultural nuances on the continent. We address these challenges with agile, disruptive, efficient research solutions.”