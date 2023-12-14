BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Momentum’s new chief digital officer joins group exco

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 14 Dec 2023
Ravikumaran Govender, chief digital and technology officer (CDTO), Momentum Metropolitan.
Momentum Metropolitan has promoted its group digital transformation executive, Ravikumaran Govender, to serve as group chief digital and technology officer (CDTO), effective 1 January 2024.

In a statement, the company says Govender has over 15 years of experience in the financial services and consulting industries. He is responsible for making sure that the group's digital activities and innovations are aligned with the market needs, and synchronised across all businesses in the group.

Jeanette Marais, group CEO of Momentum Metropolitan, says Govender joins the Momentum Metropolitan Group exco and will focus on "digital excellence and improving our stakeholders’ experience of doing business with us".

Marais adds that Momentum continues to invest in and partner with international fintech startups to offer innovative technology solutions to clients.

Govender holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) degree from the University of Cape Town and an MSc degree in Management from the University of Edinburgh. He is also a Certified Retail Banker.

