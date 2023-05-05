Obsidian Systems to host Yugabyte CTO

David Walker, Field CTO for EMEA at Yugabyte.

Obsidian Systems, a supplier of open source software solutions, is excited to announce that it will host David Walker, Field CTO for EMEA at Yugabyte, in May, for a special visit to South Africa. The visit aims to strengthen the partnership between Obsidian Systems and Yugabyte, expand Yugabyte's presence in the region and provide local businesses with valuable insights into the advantages of adopting distributed SQL databases.

Yugabyte positions itself as a global leader in providing high-performance, distributed SQL databases, helping organisations scale and manage their data more efficiently. Its flagship product, YugabyteDB, is an open source, cloud-native and highly resilient distributed database that supports PostgreSQL and Cassandra APIs, catering to a wide array of enterprise applications and use cases.

"We are thrilled to host David. This visit highlights our commitment to bringing the best database technology solutions to our clients and the local business community," says Muggie van Staden, Managing Director of Obsidian Systems.

Walker brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this visit, with a 30-year technology career dedicated to helping companies exploit data across various industries, such as financial services, fintech, retail, telco, manufacturing, transportation and the public sector.

Prior to joining Yugabyte in 2020, Walker held the position of Interim CTO at P27 Nordic Payments and served as the Enterprise Programme Director and Chief Architect of Global Enterprise Data Platforms at Worldpay, in London. In his previous roles, he implemented crucial systems for several high-profile organisations, including the Dutch National Police, Diageo, Network Rail, Turkcell and Telkom SA.

"David's extensive experience and expertise in the field make him an invaluable resource in driving innovation and growth. We are confident that this partnership between Obsidian Systems and Yugabyte will empower businesses in the region to scale and manage their data more effectively, while fostering stronger relationships between our companies,” says Van Staden.

During his visit, Walker will engage with Obsidian Systems clients and local businesses, discussing innovative solutions and best practices in database management. This collaboration between Yugabyte and Obsidian Systems showcases the commitment both companies have towards delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and supporting the growth of businesses in South Africa and beyond.

An online public panel discussion with Yugabyte will be held on Wednesday, 17 May, inviting knowledgeable experts to share their experiences and insights on working with various databases. To participate or nominate someone, submit a brief bio or summary of experience at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/98PK23Q.

If you would like to meet with David Walker while he is in South Africa, we will be hosting an open day. Please contact marketing@obsidian.co.za.