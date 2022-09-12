How much are your IT skills worth?

ITWeb’s annual IT Salary Survey, being conducted in partnership with Deloitte, is under way and your participation would be much appreciated.

Now in its 17th year, the survey will result in a comprehensive South African IT sector salaries and careers guide.

Thanks to Deloitte’s involvement, this year’s survey is more comprehensive than ever. Participation is anonymous andrespondents are given a choice as to whether to provide more details about their earnings.

ITWeb’s IT Salary Survey has an excellent track record for attracting a large number of participants, providing a good sample, with solid representation from all levels of the South African professional IT community and all industry stakeholders.

Our research team, together with Deloitte’s expert remuneration team, will analyse the data, and compile a key findings report which will be published on ITWeb.

The report will enable IT professionals to benchmark their salaries against the industry average, and for IT employers, the report will be a useful guide in setting market-related salaries and determining appropriate package structures.

To contribute to this extensive local research, and get a chance to check if you are being paid what you are worth, complete the survey here.