Extreme is a Gartner Customer Choice five years running

A vendor’s reputation speaks for itself; it is built on how well the vendor delivers for its customers, employees, shareholders and the community at large. Building a reputation takes years of hard work and consistency.

“At Duxbury Networking, we believe that by surrounding ourselves with dynamic, like-minded suppliers, we will be able to fulfil our promise to our customers to provide them with networking solutions that ensure reliability, redundancy, scalability, visibility and reporting capability. One such OEM is Extreme Networks, with the company repeatedly featuring as a customers' choice in Gartner’s Peer Insights,” says Pete Nel, Business Development Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributor for Extreme Networking technology.

Testament to Extreme’s customer-centric approach is evident in the recent news that for the fifth consecutive year it has been selected as a Gartner Peer Insights* Customer Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure.Achieving this goal year after year requires constant effort and work to support customers, listening to what works and what doesn’t, and taking their suggestions into account, regardless of the industry or region they are in.

In May 2022, Extreme received a 4.7 out of five rating out of 546 customer ratings from around the world. Ninety-one percent of respondents said they would “recommend” Extreme’s solutions and services. Customers cited several key reasons for choosing Extreme, including flexibility and ease of new deployments, excellent IT support services and strong connectivity in demanding environments.

In an online article by Light Reading’s Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies – Mike Dano – he cites financial analysts at WestPark Capital: “Extreme Networks has the potential to be both a rising star and a disruptor in enterprise networking, bringing a streamlined architectural vision of wireless enterprise connectivity and an agile culture to a number of key verticals.”

“We’re going to see a significant ramp up as major telcos start deploying this cloud-native infrastructure solution where we’re the sole source vendor for networking around the major service provider 5G networks around the globe,” says Extreme Networks CEO Ed Meyercord.

Cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking

Nel points out that Extreme is the industry’s only cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking vendor. The company’s mission is to provide agile, reliable and secure cloud-driven enterprise network solutions that give its customers complete network visibility, control and insights to help meet their business objectives.

Extreme’s cloud makes network management easier. It enables partners and customers to manage, automate and gain intelligence from network technologies and devices, from the edge to the enterprise data centre, leveraging intelligence from machine learning and assurance from AI.

The company’s wireless, switching and routing portfolio provides a broad range of end-to-end connectivity solutions, utilising industry-leading technologies to deliver speed, scale, reliability and security for all users, devices and applications, no matter where they are located. Extreme’s software solutions streamline and automate the management of its wireless technologies, protect the edge to the data centre, fuel business and IT system integrations and unlock new insights and analytics.

* Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70 000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets.

