Techmatrix launches Vigilance, SentinelOne’s MDR service

As a next-generation cyber security platform, SentinelOne features NGAV, EDR and XDR functionality with advanced AI engines that detect a variety of attack techniques, including threat file and macro inspection, and even fileless attacks, as well as patented Storyline.

This solution tracks the behaviour of threat-related processes and automatically remediates when the environment is compromised. With SentinelOne’s autonomous AI engine, the incident response such as threat detection, mitigation and recovery from threats are performed solely with endpoint agents, without connection to the management console server on the cloud for the analysis. It provides a one-stop solution for detection, defence and incident response with a single agent, with its strengths in high detection rate for EPP and low operational workload for EDR.

Vigilance MDR, SentinelOne’s management detection and response service, supports proactive response and active threat hunting 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through a team of expert analysts.

Combining SentinelOne’s AI engine, technical support and the Vigilance MDR service will enable high-speed prevention, detection and response, making the right decisions that require expert knowledge. It enhances customer security maturity and reduces customer operational burdens.

“We are delighted to launch our managed detection and response service, Vigilance, with our partner, Techmatrix, to deliver SentinelOne’s enterprise-level security service in Japan,” said Ken Marks, Vice-President, Worldwide Channels at SentinelOne. “Our autonomous approach to prevent, detect and respond to today’s security risks and threats, including ransomware, is further enhanced by Vigilance providing active threat hunting for APT and cyber crime with 24x7x365 monitoring, triage and response. Japan is a very important region for SentinelOne and expanding and scaling our partner’s MDR service portfolio is a top priority. This new level of partnership enables all customers in Japan the opportunity to experience our industry-leading endpoint security that leverages our patented behavioural AI and MDR service team.”

Techmatrix has launched the Vigilance MDR service to support customer operations and has built a team to support the services in Japanese with a strong partnership with SentinelOne that ensures it can provide this solution safely and quickly.

For more information about Vigilance, please visit our website: https://jp.sentinelone.com/services/.

This press release is an English translated abstract of a Japanese original: https://www.techmatrix.co.jp/nc/news/20220901-sentinelone-pressrelease.html