Put people on the defensive

Cyber security is an everyone problem. It’s not just the IT teams, the chief information security officer (CISO), the CEO or the third-party cyber security provider’s problem. It’s a challenge that has to be met at every point in the business. At a time when cyber security cost $7 billion in losses while the Security Priorities Study 2022 found that security leaders allocate an annual average of $65 million to security, it’s clear that security is a very big part of the business conversation. And yet, most companies are forgetting that one of the biggest gaps in the business happens to be its people.

According to the Verizon 2022 Data Breaches Investigations Report, 82% of data breaches are connected to human behaviour, be this falling for phishing, making a mistake or misusing systems, among other issues. This is compounded by people not really understanding the impact that their actions have on the business, a lack of awareness around the risks of cyber security, and a lack of training around best practice usage of technology and business tools.

The reality is that it’s become critical for organisations to secure from within by providing employees with the right levels of training so that they do understand the risks, and so they do use the technology properly. Depending on a person’s level within the business, they have access to valuable information that can cause the business immense harm – both reputationally and financially – if it’s hacked or stolen, and they can create unexpected vulnerabilities within the business that can expose data and systems.

“The human element is often overlooked when building security resilience within the business, so to overcome this issue, companies should empower their people so they can make informed and educated decisions around work and security,” says Henk Olivier, MD of Ozone Information Technology Distribution. “If people understand security and their role in making it a reality, they are far more engaged in its management and control. This is why it’s important to consistently provide training that connects with people and the organisation’s security expectations.”

Ozone has developed a comprehensive training solution that uses practical guidance and hands-on expertise to help people make informed and educated decisions while operating securely and efficiently. The company brings diverse backgrounds and expertise into a training platform that blends multiple cyber security disciplines to provide a comprehensive solution.

“We offer penetration testing with experts who simulate attacks to identify vulnerabilities within your business and complement this with vulnerability management solutions that help you to fix and address any issues we may find,” concludes Olivier. “We also provide ongoing managed security services that are customisable and sophisticated alongside rigorous cyber security training and awareness that embeds skills at every level of the business.”

