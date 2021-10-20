Standard Bank employees participate in client-focused hackathon

Big-four bank Standard Bank is hosting its second-annual Kuunda Disrupt Hackathon to uncover customer-centric, innovative solutions.

The two-day virtual event, taking place today and Thursday, looks to employees to find innovative solutions to consumer pain points, utilising the latest technology.

According to the bank, the hackathon is open to all people (both permanent and contractors) within the group, including South Africa, Africa regions, international, Stanlib and Liberty.



“In a world where competitive lines are constantly redrawn, constant innovation and reinvention is imperative to succeed,” says Jörg Fischer, head of group technology and operations.



“At Standard Bank, we believe that collaboration is crucial in solving the complex challenges brought to us by our clients. By making the call-to-action to our software developers, engineers, and product owners to cross-collaborate, we give ourselves the agility needed to create real impact for consumers and drive change.”



For this year’s hackathon, says Standard Bank, 186 ideas were submitted, and the top 47 teams were invited to participate.



The teams will present their client-focused solution to a panel of judges, which will further whittle down the field to 15 teams. The top 15 teams will enter the final judging where they will pitch their refined solutions to a panel of experts and defend their idea to these judges.



Each of the solutions have to meet certain requirements, namely use a cloud platform and feature the newest technologies; use one of the organisation’s contracted hyper-scalers to connect to clients; encompass the Standard Bank group strategic value drivers, and the outcome must reduce costs, improve efficiency and/or improve client experience.

Fischer adds: “At Standard Bank, innovation has always been at the core of our business’ success. We are constantly looking to innovate internally and are using the Kuunda Disrupt Hackathon to support our people who want to build solutions that transform the client experience.

“We promise an exhilarating journey of insane energy, beautiful collaboration, passionate likeminded people, partnering for solutions for our customers, our communities, and our people.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, with the winners announced on 21 October.