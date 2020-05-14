MTN Business contributes smartphones to COVID-19 field workers in Limpopo

MTN Business has donated 5 000 smartphones, each preloaded with 3GB of data, to the Limpopo Provincial Department of Health, to be distributed to field workers for the conducting of tests, screening of citizens and tracing of people that may have come into contact with patients that have been found to have the coronavirus.

In addition to the smartphones, MTN has also pledged to conduct free after-sales services, such as repairs, device replacement, on-site device support, service and account management.

As of 11 May 2020, 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Limpopo, with three deaths and 28 recoveries, according to statistics provided by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. The number of confirmed cases nationally has increased to more than 10 000 with 194 lives lost.

“Smartphones have been identified as key equipment that health and field workers require in the fight to stem the spread of COVID-19. We believe that the provision of these devices will help national relief efforts and provide field workers – who are at the coalface of fighting this pandemic – with the tools needed to communicate and effectively carry out their duties,” says Matthew Khumalo, General Manager: Regional Operations.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, MTN has been harnessing the power of technology and its expansive footprint and infrastructure, to contribute to national efforts to curb the transmission of the pandemic.

In line with MTN Group’s pledge of a R250 million relief package to curb and contain the spread of the virus across its 21 markets in Africa and the Middle East, MTN SA has also made several contributions at both provincial and national levels to provide relief.