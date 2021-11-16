ICASA moves to ensure 'transparency' in spectrum licensing process

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has published an updated information memorandum (IM) for the licensing of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, for the second round of public consultation.

In a statement, ICASA says this publication of the IM is another critical consultative process the regulator is undertaking in the continued implementation of the truncated timetable and roadmap issued by the authority on 1 October 2021 for the expedited licensing of the high-demand spectrum.

It says the issuance of the initial roadmap was followed by the successful hosting of the IM workshop on 15 October, to clarify all matters and to receive stakeholder comments on the initial IM.

In October, ICASA set a March 2022 deadline for the licensing of the IMT spectrum, also known as high-demand spectrum, and the wholesale open access network.

It advised stakeholders of the truncated timetable and roadmap for the expedited licensing of the much-needed spectrum, which has been delayed for years.

According to the regulator, this roadmap follows the consent order granted by the North Gauteng High Court on 15 September, which ended the litigation instituted against the authority by Telkom and Etv.

“The consultative process in the form of publication of the second IM is aimed at ensuring transparency in the licensing process, and is in compliance with the requirements for procedural fairness and administrative justice,” says ICASA chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng.

“It is, therefore, important that all stakeholders participate fully in this process, which will culminate in the issuance of the invitation to apply for licensing of the high demand spectrum. We remain committed to license spectrum through an auction by March 2022.”

Stakeholders have until 16h00 on Tuesday, 30 November to make their formal submissions to ICASA.