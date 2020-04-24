The Love Trust and NU Africa – we need to continue helping society’s most vulnerable during lockdown

Networks Unlimited Africa is deeply invested in supporting society’s most vulnerable members. One of the ways it offers this support is by partnering with The Love Trust, a South African non-profit educational organisation which has, to date, reached over 20 094 primary and secondary beneficiaries in disadvantaged communities.

Networks Unlimited Africa CEO Anton Jacobsz explains: “The Love Trust focuses on three areas, including the provision of low fee independent schools in disadvantaged communities (Nokuphila School in Tembisa); early childhood development teacher training centres, offering NQF level four accredited training to teachers and principals from township and rural communities; and early childhood development centre support to preschools and creches in communities of need.

“It truly offers assistance to some of the most vulnerable members of our society and it relies heavily on corporate funding from companies such as Networks Unlimited Africa.”

Lindsay Owen, Fundraising and Marketing Manager at The Love Trust, adds: “This is an exceptionally difficult period for non-profit organisations in South Africa as they try to navigate ways to keep their projects afloat. Due to the global pandemic and lockdown, companies are not able to give firm indications of whether or not they will be able to continue to support The Love Trust, given that they themselves are simply trying to survive. Additionally, we have found recently that companies that do have funding are putting their resources behind The Solidarity Fund, which focuses on food, hygiene and abuse against women and children, during this lockdown period.

“Naturally, we endorse this support in this critical time, but given the fact that we have systems and resources in place, and very vulnerable children under our collective wing, we need to reach out with a plea for companies to continue channelling funds to The Love Trust also, particularly in light of our proud history of filling in some of the gaping holes of our society and our education system.”

Jacobsz adds that The Love Trust’s appeal encompasses the need for ongoing educational planning as well as food assistance. He clarifies: “As well as being a fundamental human right, education is also a key that will allow us to truly unlock the potential of the country going forward. It has the power to uplift these most vulnerable members of our society, and their communities, and give them a future beyond simply poverty and despair. The Love Trust continues to focus on the twin realities of food support as well as educational support during this crisis.

“We are therefore urgently appealing for donations to support us at this time, so that we can continue to provide high standards of education to those that need it most,” adds Owen. “Although the state is responding astutely and offering some relief to poor communities, it is far from adequate to feed, help and continue educating the at-risk population in South Africa. The risk of social distress turning into overwhelming social unrest will escalate. We implore readers to work through The Love Trust to deliver hope to communities in dire need by helping us to keep our education platforms and food support going,” she concludes.

Please lend your support via these contact details:

lindsay@lovetrust.co.za

www.lovetrust.co.za

+27 (0)83 308 8410

Or via Siyandiswa Mthanti of Networks Unlimited Africa on siyandiswa.mthanti@nu.co.za, or +27 (0) 11 202 8400.