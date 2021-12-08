Silicon Overdrive wins Amazon Web Services 2021 Sub-Saharan Africa Partner Award

Silicon Overdrive has won an AWS Partner Award, recognising leaders in sub-Saharan Africa playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

Silicon Overdrive won the AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year. The award recognises a Public Sector Partner that has leveraged the best of AWS services and continued to expand and grow with AWS during 2021.

The AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of partners, whose business models have embraced specialisation and collaboration over the past year. The AWS Partner Awards also recognise AWS partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud.

Silicon Overdrive has significant experience helping customers migrate to the cloud, modernising their applications to utilise cloud-native services, securing these workloads, and delivering managed services to customers.

Silicon Overdrive can help you find the most cost-effective strategy to support your planned AWS migration. This guide explains Silicon Overdrive's services and support around AWS migrations and modernisation – starting with the free-of-charge OLA assessment.

Using the AWS Optimization and Licensing Assessment (OLA), Silicon Overdrive can evaluate your current cost versus usage and build your migration and cloud licensing strategy accordingly.

Another one of the key ways in which Silicon Overdrive assists customers in improving their existing AWS environment is by leveraging the AWS Well-Architected Framework. AWS Well-Architected helps cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient infrastructure for their applications and workloads. Based on five pillars – operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency and cost optimisation – the AWS Well-Architected provides a consistent approach for customers and partners to evaluate architectures and implement designs that will scale over time.

Gareth Bowers, Silicon Overdrive CEO, said: “This award recognises our team’s continued growth and commitment to our customers’ success. I am excited to continuously grow our service offering so that we can further assist customers with their cloud adoption journey.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global community of businesses using AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps partners build, market and sell their offerings by providing valuable business, marketing and technical support on top of our proven, global and secure infrastructure. AWS partners are uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud. AWS has millions of active customers and a dynamic community of over 100 000 partners globally.

“AWS Partners add value to customers across a wide range of industries around the world and are critical to their success. We are pleased to recognise a variety of partners through the APN Partner Awards EMEA 2021. I look forward to working together to a great 2022,” said Antonio Alonzo Lopez, EMEA Director Partner Success at AWS.

Silicon Overdrive is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS DevOps Competency Partner and AWS Solution Provider Partner. Silicon Overdrive is also an AWS Well-Architected Partner and an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery Partner.

As an AWS Advanced Partner, Silicon Overdrive assists customers from various industries including public sector, higher education, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, media, non-profit, retail and technology companies.

Read more about how Silicon Overdrive helped customers like The University of the Witwatersrand, Primedia, DPO PayGate and more on their AWS Case Studies page.

Contact Silicon Overdrive if you would like to learn more about AWS Funding options and how AWS can accelerate your business goals with cloud adoption.