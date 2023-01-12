DMP SA earns Commvault Premier Partner status

Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) has been awarded Commvault Premier Partner status on top of its Commvault Service Advantage Plus (CSAP) status.

It says it is the only Commvault partner in SA to have attained both of these levels.

According to Gerhard Fourie, channel lead at Commvault Africa, by reaching both top tiers, DMP has met revenue goals, achieved the required skill sets, and demonstrated that they strive for customer excellence.

DMP has been a Commvault partner for over four years and has invested time and resources into developing the skills needed to sell its products and provide ongoing support, maintenance, and additional managed services around it, says Iniel Dreyer, MD at DMP SA.

Dreyer says Commvault is the only data management solution his company offers, as he believes it to be the most holistic solution.

“DMP SA is now positioned to provide the full spectrum of products and services around Commvault, from sales through to support, for a complete data management offering,” he adds.

In addition, by adding Commvault’s Metallic cloud solution which was introduced into SA in 2021 to its portfolio, DMP is also able to deliver on-premises, cloud, and hybrid software-as-a-service (SaaS) around data management.