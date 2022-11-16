Samsung brings digital wallet to SA

Samsung SA has introduced its digital wallet platform, Samsung Wallet, to the local market.

This comes after the South Korean company announced plans to bring Samsung Wallet to 13 different countries, including South Africa.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company describes Samsung Wallet as an “easy-to-use” platform that organises the user’s digital life needs.

The wallet merges Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass to store and access passwords, digital keys and card details for offline and online payments, along with bank and membership cards.

There are three ways to use Samsung Wallet: by swiping the screen up, tapping the icon to open the app, or by double-tapping the side key.

“Samsung Wallet is a one-stop solution in replacing a physical wallet. This digital innovation is definitely bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more,” says Justin Hume, VP of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics SA.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted local partners and developers.”

Samsung Wallet is protected by security platform Samsung Knox, and protection includes fingerprint recognition and encryption, to help safeguard local users’ sensitive data, so only the device owners can access their important information.

Along with Samsung Knox, certain key sensitive items in Samsung Wallet are stored in an isolated environment – the embedded secure element, which also helps protect against digital and physical hacking.

To access Samsung Wallet, local Galaxy users must open the Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app from their eligible devices and follow the prompts to update and migrate to the digital wallet.