Flexibility without complexity – how to free data across one unified platform

Siloed data and increasing complexity is slowing data-driven innovation, driving organisations to seek simpler ways to access and use data as a strategic asset.

This is according to Mike Selepe, Business Development Manager at Axiz, who says increasingly complex environments have become a significant challenge. “Storage management has changed in recent years. Customers across industries are struggling with the complexity of managing data and infrastructure, which not only creates a roadblock to innovation and agility, it also leads to operational challenges for IT administrators, data scientists, developers, data analysts and the organisation as a whole due to multiple storage silos and data management tools,” he says.

“They also need domain expertise to manage storage across the storage life cycle (from day zero, to day 1 + 2 – deploying, tuning, maintaining, upgrading, protecting data infrastructure across its life cycle). In addition, provisioning workloads and line of business demands across a multi-tier legacy IT stack is a manual and time-consuming task, burdened with guesswork, and endless time is spent firefighting up and down the IT stack, managing disruptions and tuning infrastructure.”

Selepe believes the modern enterprise needs to simplify data management to eliminate the complexity that’s holding business and IT back, inhibiting agility and innovation and increasing risk. The enterprise must ensure data remains always-on and always-fast to power applications, and at the same time, that it is protected from ransomware, cyber attacks and disruptions, and is mobile across clouds.

“In a world in which everything is transforming to digital, data is a strategic asset – it’s your organisation’s life force. Data is critical to accelerating revenue, speeding innovation and creating new experiences. This is the era of accelerated change and overwhelming complexity. Without data-first modernisation, digital transformation is incomplete,” Selepe says.

He notes that research conducted last year by HPE and ESG found that organisations with advanced data management capabilities mitigated risks, had more capable users and were positioned to create stronger, healthier businesses.

HPE tackles complexity

HPE Alletra helps organisations gain control of their data management, confronting and eliminating the operational complexity, data silos, specialised tools, constant fire-fighting and complex procurement, and provisioning cycles through its cloud-native design.

Says Selepe: “What does this mean? HPE Alletra is powered by its AI-driven approach, which will continuously predict and prevent problems with storage, virtual machines and applications. Data Services Cloud Console enables IT to shift from owning and maintaining data infrastructure to simply accessing and utilising it on-demand and as a service. Alletra is built for every application from traditional to modern, spanning workload optimised systems to deliver architectural flexibility without the complexity of traditional storage management.”

HPE Alletra delivers a cloud operational experience for data infrastructure across its life cycle where IT resources are designed to be a few clicks away. Organisations can deploy, provision, manage and scale storage in 99% less time with a platform that sets up in minutes, automates provisioning and upgrades transparently without any hassle.

Ultimately, this means businesses can operate at cloud speed, scale from any location, any device and deploy data infrastructure in minutes. (Additionally, HPE Alletra with HPE GreenLake grows with a business's needs.) Additionally, organisations can grow their business with the HPE edge to cloud consumption-based platform.

The HPE Alletra 6000 approach completely reimagines infrastructure. Through HPE InfoSight advanced machine learning, 86% of problems are predicted and prevented before customers even realise they have an issue across the infrastructure stack. HPE InfoSight takes the guesswork out of managing storage. It tells organisations how to improve performance, optimise resources and plan for the future.

HPE Alletra 9000 is designed for simplicity, resiliency and performance when running mission-critical applications and workloads. Built on proven resiliency and powered by the intelligence of DSCC, HPE Alletra 9000 provides extreme latency and reliability and is delivered as a service, ensuring fast and always-on storage for all mission-critical applications. It is built on a massively parallel, multi-node and all-active platform that helps consolidate traditional and next-generation mission-critical workloads at scale with predictable performance, ultra-low latency and a 100% availability guarantee.

Selepe says HPE Alletra is the solution for businesses of all sizes and across industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, logistics, mining, public sector and financial services. “HPE Alletra supports SMB customers with general purpose platforms that tend to cater to workloads that typically exist either at remote locations or need to be virtualised. It is also ideal for large enterprises running mission-critical applications that need availability, resiliency and extreme performance. These platforms tend to scale to multi-node configurations and require 100% availability guarantees,” he adds.

Axiz, as an HPE distributor, seeks to be an industry-leading service provider to secure, next-generation technology that will power data centres today, provide a bridge to multicloud environments and enable an intelligent edge that powers campus, branch and IOT applications. Axiz offers solutions such as Aruba, SimpliVity, HPE Nimble Storage and Alletra to take advantage of emerging areas like IOT, coupled with the consumption flexibility to buy, build or consume depending on each organisation’s unique business model.

