Sharp Photocatalyst triumphs at Japanese Embassy in SA: An Anest Iwata collaboration

Results on November 2023.

In a remarkable showcase of cutting-edge infection control technology, Sharp's award-winning Photocatalyst solution, applied by the proficient team at Anest Iwata, achieved outstanding results at the Japanese Embassy in South Africa. This remarkable accomplishment establishes the innovative Photocatalyst solution as a benchmark of excellence in advancing health and safety standards.

In May 2023, Anest Iwata expertly applied Sharp's Photocatalyst across various surfaces at the Japanese Embassy. Notable areas included the main reception desk, the security desk and the screening tray. The subsequent evaluation in November 2023 revealed a substantial decrease in surface contaminants, showcasing the powerful impact of this innovative solution.

The main reception desk witnessed a commendable 74% reduction in surface contaminants. The security desk experienced an impressive 80% reduction, and the screening tray, crucial for document and item handling, saw a substantial 64% decrease in surface contaminants. These results emphasise Sharp's Photocatalyst adaptability in diverse applications, providing a significant decrease in potentially harmful micro-organisms and the efficiency of creating a cleaner and safer environment for embassy staff and visitors.

Main reception desk.

An integral part of this success story is the expertise brought in by Anest Iwata. Renowned for its precision in spray paint technologies, Anest Iwata's specialised application methods ensured an even and effective distribution of Sharp's Photocatalyst. This collaboration reaffirms the importance of a strategic partnership in achieving optimal results in infection control.

Sharp's Photocatalyst not only stands as a powerful shield against viruses and bacteria, but also reflects a commitment to sustainability. The reduction in surface contaminants achieved at the Japanese Embassy demonstrates the real-world impact of this solution, providing a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment.

Security screening tray.

Misato Tanaka, First Secretary at the Embassy of Japan in South Africa, expressed satisfaction with the results, stating: "The application of Sharp's Photocatalyst at our embassy has significantly enhanced our infection control measures. The collaboration between Sharp and Anest Iwata showcases how Japanese technological innovation can contribute to the safety and well-being of our embassy staff and visitors."

This milestone is part of an ongoing series where we've explored Sharp's Photocatalyst solution. In our initial article, we introduced the product and its distinctive features, emphasising its responsiveness to any visible light source. Subsequently, the second article focused on a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, detailing the application of Photocatalyst at the Lochvaal Welfare shelter in South Africa and highlighting its substantial impact on surface decontamination.

