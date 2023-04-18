Private Protocol offers Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation to stop breaches from spreading across hybrid attack surface

Private Protocol, a specialised cyber security distributor, has announced a new partnership with Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company. Private Protocol will offer the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation platform to help organisations stop breaches from spreading across the hybrid attack surface.

Despite record spending on cyber security, the world continues to experience more frequent and devastating breaches—in the past two years alone, 76 per cent of organisations were attacked by ransomware. The hyperconnectivity that comes with digital transformation makes organisations increasingly vulnerable. Attacks continue to break through perimeter defense and move, often undetected, to access critical assets and infrastructure.

Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) is a modern security approach that contains and minimises the impact of breaches and ransomware. Illumio ZTS is the first platform that prevents breaches from spreading across endpoints, clouds and data centres by continually visualising how workloads and devices are communicating, creating granular policies that only allow wanted and necessary communication, and automatically isolating breaches by restricting lateral movement proactively or during an active attack.

“Private Protocol is very excited to add Illumio to our expanding Zero Trust portfolio, offering our resellers and customers across Africa a complete end-to-end Zero Trust journey” says CEO Sean Glansbeek. “It is imperative that organisations look at Zero Trust as a complete strategy to make sure they cover all bases. With Illumio, we can now offer systems-to-systems secure connectivity across cloud, on-premises and endpoints.”

ZTS has been proven to be a reliable and effective solution to stopping ransomware attacks. Ransomware emulations from Bishop Fox show ZTS stops attacks from spreading nearly four times faster than detection and response capabilities alone. A Forrester Total Economic Impact study, commissioned by Illumio, further demonstrates the value of ZTS. The study found that the Illumio ZTS Platform delivers a 111% return on investment, reduces the blast radius of a breach by 66%, and decreases the cost and impact of downtime by $3.8 million.

“Today's pervasive ransomware attacks and catastrophic breaches confirm that current cyber security approaches are failing,” says Scott Walker, Sr Director, Channel & Alliances EMEA at Illumio. “Organisations need to implement a Zero Trust architecture to build resilience to inevitable breaches, including Zero Trust Segmentation to dramatically reduce risk from cyber attacks. We’re thrilled to partner with Private Protocol to jointly deliver great value in market.”

See a full podcast explaining this in more detail - Podcast: The Segment, A Zero Trust Leadership Podcast?