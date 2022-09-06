Arch Retail attends OK Franchise Division’s annual conference

OK Franchise Division, a division of Shoprite Checkers, recently held their 2022 annual conference at two consecutive venues, namely Bucharest (Romania) and Kusadasi (Turkey). Spinnaker Software, preferred POS supplier to OK with Arch Retail Systems, was honoured to have been invited to attend.

Jan and Janet du Toit (OK Foods winners) with David Geldenhuys (Arch).

There was great excitement among delegates since no conferences were staged in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference culminated in a formal dinner in Bucharest, where the following category winners were announced:

‘OK Foods of the Year’: OK Foods Bultfontein

‘OK MiniMark of the Year’: OK MiniMark Pellissier (Bloemfontein)

‘OK Express of the Year’: OK Express Touwsrivier

‘OK Liquor of the Year’: OK Liquor Porto (Vanderbijlpark)

‘King of House Brands’: OK Foods Opuwo (Namibia)

‘Master of Money Market’: OK Foods Intermeat, Potchefstroom

David Geldenhuys, Marketing Executive at Arch, commented as follows: “It was a privilege to be part of such a prestigious event and rub shoulders with successful members and OK Franchise personnel.

Chris and Mariaan Fleming (OK MiniMark winners) with David Geldenhuys (Arch).

"The group comes off a very successful year in which they have seen aggressive growth and we are indeed proud to be a business partner. Our congratulations to not only the winners, but also to all the nominated stores in the respective categories.”