First Distribution adds AvePoint Digital Collaboration Security and Management Solutions

First Distribution has announced its partnership with AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, to offer its collaboration security solutions to end-customers.



AvePoint is a strategic partner for First Distribution as it continues to help businesses accelerate their cloud transitions, optimise digital work, and protect critical data amassed from SaaS application use.

AvePoint solutions are designed for partners like value-added resellers and managed service providers, to help customers migrate, manage and protect their collaboration systems, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce. Its technology helps end-users overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges in the cloud.

First Distribution is committed to its business partners, whose success we view as our own. Great effort is made to have a keen understanding of our resellers’ needs, enabling First Distribution to bring maximum value to our partners.

As a result of this partnership, First Distribution will be building services around AvePoint Elements, which includes digital collaboration security solutions like access monitoring and control, backup and disaster recovery, provisioning and management, and secure migration solutions, all in one platform.

AvePoint continues to innovate its products to reflect the evolving needs of multi-SaaS modern work today. In fact, recently, AvePoint Cloud Backup, one of its digital collaboration security offerings, received differentiated ratings – the highest possible scores – in the Forrester New Wave: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021 in Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce backup criteria. This achievement reaffirms First Distribution’s decision to leverage AvePoint solutions when supporting end-customers.

For more information, please visit the website: https://www.firstdistribution.com/Avepoint/