Acer Africa appoints new marketing lead

Lesego Nyamane, Acer Africa's new marketing lead.

International hardware and electronics company Acer has promoted Lesego Nyamane to the position of new marketing lead for Acer Africa.

In her new role, Nyamane will establish Acer’s marketing goals and conduct research into market trends, demographics, competitor products and other relevant areas to lead the brand’s marketing strategy.

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's largest ICT companies, with a presence in more than 160 countries. It has 7 500 employees across the globe.

Acer has partnered with Google to become an official distributor of Chromebooks.

Before her promotion, Nyamane had been part of the Acer family for three years as the company’s marketing coordinator. During this time, she worked closely with previous marketing lead Belinda Marais in establishing and executing Acer’s marketing plan and strategy, as well as assisting in the development of new initiatives.

In her new role, Nyamane says her vision for Acer is to push the boundaries and lead the brand into a more exciting digital future.

“I am honoured and excited to be taking on the role as the marketing lead at Acer. Being involved with the wider aspects of the business for the last three years has not only equipped me with the skills I need to lead the brand into an ambitious future, it has made me believe in the value of this company’s products and its people,” notes Nyamane.

According to Acer, Nyamane is passionate about self-development and self-improvement, and is always looking to challenge herself and learn new skills.