Seven best WordPress plugins for 2022

If you own a WordPress website, you will be very familiar with the upside/downside of its plugins. The upside of course is that they allow you to customise your website exactly the way you want to. The downside is finding the right plugin among the 60 000 options.

Luckily, there are plenty of helpful online guides. Along with the list of WordPress plugins we shared recently, we think the following are worth checking out:

1. WPForms – for effortless form creation

Forms are a great tool to include on your website as it’s an easy way to obtain contact information, gain e-mail subscribers, run surveys and polls, etc. With WPForms, you can drag and drop pre-built forms or customise your own.

2. MemberPress – allow and block access to your website

Websites that offer online courses, are community-based or offer exclusive memberships can benefit from MemberPress. This plugin is an “all-in-one” membership plugin that allows you to create and restrict access to your website without getting a developer involved.

3. UpdraftPlus – safely backup your website

In the digital age with all its security challenges, backups are essential. UpdraftPlus helps you backup your website automatically and it will also safely store, and restore, your website.

4. Akismet – filter spam messages automatically

Any way you look at it, manually deleting spam messages is a complete waste of time. Let Akismet scan your messages against its global spamming database and filter all the messages that fit the bill into a separate unpublished folder. You can check these whenever and delete them all at once, forever.

5. Smash Balloon – get Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc, feeds on your website

You work hard on your social media strategy, so why not let these streams feed through to your website? Smash Balloon is one of the top plugins for WordPress and is a great way to make sure your website appears up to date with the latest information, promotions and deals.

6. MonsterInsights – obtain analytics from website visitors

MonsterInsights is a Google Analytics plugin that allows you to effortlessly see how people are finding your website and examine what they are doing on your site once they are there. It is an excellent tool to help you optimise your website based on the insights you receive.

7. LiveChat – provide real-time customer support

People rarely like to call if they have an enquiry, they will rather look on your website for the answer. If they can’t find it there, they will either complete a form or leave. Unfortunately, once the form is completed, a distance between your business and the customer is created that grows wider and wider with every minute you take to get back to them.

LiveChat closes the gap and allows your support teams to communicate with customers in real-time. It also integrates well into other support software.

Get automatic backups with WordPress Hosting by Domains.co.za.

Plugins are a lot of fun, until they need to be updated. Outdated plugins create a security risk for your website and may also negatively impact your performance and SEO. Ensure your plugins are always updated.

WordPress Hosting by Domains.co.za not only offers you the fastest, most secure and reliable WordPress Hosting in South Africa, but we also run all your updates automatically.

Domains.co.za is a local domains and web hosting provider with a diverse range of products that help SMEs get online quickly, affordably and securely.