Metaverse, robot waiters take centre stage at Design Joburg

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other emerging technologies will be among the key features at Design Joburg 2022, with attendees being treated to an immersive trip into the metaverse.

Design Joburg is the city’s premier event, featuring the best of international and local décor and design.

Now in its fourth year, the event will showcase interiors and design, fashion, architecture and sustainable design practices – where new design talent is increasingly becoming a vehicle of change in the country and further afield.

The show, which celebrates its fourth anniversary this year, takes place from 19 to 21 May at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The speaker line-up includes a series of expert talks, and visitors can also expect to see real-life robots in action, with two hospitality robots whirring around the venue.

Featured speaker Steve Pinto, CEO of local tech start-ups New Reality and Ctrl Robotics, will walk audiences through developments in design, with a focus on the potential of VR.

Drawing on New Reality’s experience with “digital twins” − 3D, virtual copies of real physical spaces − Pinto will demonstrate what VR and associated technologies can do for real-world projects, ranging from world expos to skills training and even flood prevention.

“These technologies are changing the way we solve problems. VR is a powerful way to overcome barriers − geographical, knowledge-based and otherwise. It’s just a matter of learning how to use it effectively,” says Pinto.

Design Joburg attendees will have a chance to experience the metaverse as part of New Reality’s collaboration with VR and AR hardware provider African Technopreneurs.

“It’s not just about online gaming anymore. It’s a real digital playground. The metaverse is like a blank slate on which we can build new worlds, opening up different ways to learn, socialise, relax and be entertained. We want to give people a chance to see the metaverse for themselves, cutting through the hype and buzzwords,” adds Pinto.

Groups of three to five guests will be taken on a guided twirl through virtual environments, donning VR headsets and interacting with each other via avatars. Each tour is expected to run for 15 to 25 minutes, with sign-up required in advance. Multiple slots will be available each day.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, the global VR market is estimated to hit the $51 billion mark in 2030, propelled in part by the growing popularity of the metaverse.

During the event, robot helpers on loan from Ctrl Robotics will deliver hot coffee and snacks as one of their top-priority table service tasks. The company specialises in fully-automated indoor delivery and cleaning robot solutions as part of a hybrid workforce.

New Reality played a key role at Expo 2020 Dubai, assisting with a digital simulation of the UAE Pavilion audio-visual experience. Using architectural data, Pinto and his team built a scaled digital twin − in VR – of the entire building. The digital twin will also be on display at Design Joburg, for those wanting a closer look.