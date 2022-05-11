Solve the Inkjet Production Print Puzzle

Although the print industry reported a 13% decline in revenue in 2020, the pandemic drove an 8% increase in the share of digital pages versus offset.

For many operations, the long-run, bread-and-butter offset jobs of the past are waning, to be replaced by a more diverse mix of shorter jobs requiring multiple print technologies and finishing, along with a higher demand for specialty applications.

Remaining profitable requires serving traditional markets more efficiently and cost-effectively while acquiring new, growth driving capabilities that can manage the flood of smaller, fast-turn jobs.



Please download for more information.