SGT Solutions retains level one B-BBEE status

Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO at SGT Solutions.

Leading ICT solutions system integrator, SGT Solutions, is proud to announce the company has once again achieved its level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status. SGT Solutions is still recognised as a level one contributor, which means customers will be able to reflect the maximum of 135% of their procurement spend on their scorecard and collaborate with the very best skills the market has to offer.

Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO at SGT Solutions, highlights that the company’s value proposition to the ICT sector has cemented their plans of being a significant driving force in enhancing the country and its people in the post-pandemic technological evolution. In 2019, SGT became a majority black-owned company. This fast-tracked its transformation, which is now also reflected in its B-BBEE status. Dr Scholtz affirmed their commitment to furthering their transformation journey in pursuit of a sustainable, prosperous South Africa. “We are elated with retaining our level one B-BBEE achievement. SGT is excited about our future and this achievement accelerates our focus towards growing a thriving business in South Africa and beyond,” Scholtz says.

Being a fully South African black-owned entity, SGT believes the confirmation of its B-BEEE status showcases its contribution to the upliftment of South African communities and it underscores their unwavering commitment to the needs of their customers. Furthermore, it augments SGT’s status as a highly proficient organisation cultivating consummate skills and robust relationships with selected internationally recognised OEM solution providers.

SGT Solutions’ core strength is to champion a value-added customer experience by offering solutions that yield tangible benefits and differentiation to its customers.

“Our extraordinary people and ‘make it happen’ culture compound our achievements!” adds Scholtz.