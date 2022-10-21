DRS changes name to Cyber1 Solutions SA

Vivian Gevers

Local security solutions provider DRS has rebranded and will now be known as

Cyber1

Solutions South Africa.

The move is part of its multinational holding company's, Stockholm-based Cyber1 Group, plan to expand its footprint and align subsidiaries under one, cohesive brand.

The expansion includes the formalising of a new satellite office in London to support South African and African customers expanding into the UK, as well as European customers seeking the cost advantages of rand-based SOC services and cyber security skills out of South Africa.

In addition, the company’s Middle East office has recently established an office in India and also has plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

DRS was established in 1997, and acquired by international cyber security advisory and solutions group, Cyber1 in 2015.

Network security and management solutions provider ProTec in Kenya, and Cognosec Dubai, a multinational cyber security specialist, will also fall under the Cyber1 umbrella. The three businesses will together be rebranded as Cyber1 Solutions, which the company says highlights the group’s commitment to cross-border collaboration and eliminates confusion that may arise when services are delivered internationally, yet out of a particular region.

The group says its strategy remains the same – to collaborate closely with, and support customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Vivian Gevers, the company’s COO, says complexity is driving massive challenges for cyber security professionals globally, adding that sharing knowledge and expertise, and tackling cyber security with a services approach that delivers proven outcomes is the way forward.

She adds that the company enjoyed a record year last year. “As one, consolidated, multinational brand, we are positioned for further growth and expansion into new markets.”