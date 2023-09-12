Obscure Technologies announces platinum sponsorship of BSides Cape Town event

Justin Lee, Managing Director, Obscure Technologies.

Cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies, has announced its platinum sponsorship – main sponsor – of the BSides Cape Town event scheduled to take place on 2 December this year.

The BSides event is a community-driven non-profit framework for building events for and by information security community members. “The goal is to expand the spectrum of conversation beyond the traditional confines of conferencing by fashioning an occasion where individuals are provided with the opportunity to present to cyber security industry peers and participate in an intimate atmosphere that encourages collaboration,” says Charles Hein Wroth, Organiser, BSides Cape Town NPC.

“This is in keeping with our company ethos and ongoing tradition of supporting local non-profit organisations,” says Justin Lee, Managing Director, Obscure Technologies.

Lee confirms it is an intense event with discussions, demos and participant interaction. “It brings technologists and security enthusiasts together both before the go-live date and on the actual day, with a view to solving industry challenges. Simply put, it is where conversations for the 'next big thing' within the cyber security industry will occur,” confirms Lee.

He expands on the key reasons why this involvement is significant for Obscure Technologies:

Diversity in toolsets: Obscure Technologies brings a unique set of tools and technologies to the event that may not be commonly known or used. This diversity is essential for broadening the conversation and exposing attendees to a wider range of solutions and approaches in the field of cyber security.

Obscure Technologies brings a unique set of tools and technologies to the event that may not be commonly known or used. This diversity is essential for broadening the conversation and exposing attendees to a wider range of solutions and approaches in the field of cyber security. Promotion of innovation: By introducing lesser-known technologies, Obscure Technologies encourages innovation within the information security community. This in turn leads to the development of new techniques, methodologies and tools that have the potential to significantly advance the field.

By introducing lesser-known technologies, Obscure Technologies encourages innovation within the information security community. This in turn leads to the development of new techniques, methodologies and tools that have the potential to significantly advance the field. Nurturing collaboration: BSides events thrive on collaboration and community participation. Obscure Technologies endorses and augments this by providing a platform for attendees to engage with new and unconventional solutions. This can lead to fruitful discussions and exchange of ideas.

BSides events thrive on collaboration and community participation. Obscure Technologies endorses and augments this by providing a platform for attendees to engage with new and unconventional solutions. This can lead to fruitful discussions and exchange of ideas. Pushing boundaries: The very nature of Obscure Technologies implies a departure from mainstream solutions. This challenges conventional thinking and encourages attendees to explore alternative approaches to cyber security challenges, which can lead to breakthroughs and paradigm shifts in how cyber security is approached.

The very nature of Obscure Technologies implies a departure from mainstream solutions. This challenges conventional thinking and encourages attendees to explore alternative approaches to cyber security challenges, which can lead to breakthroughs and paradigm shifts in how cyber security is approached. Addressing niche needs: Obscure Technologies has specialty knowledge in areas or niches within cyber security that are often overlooked. By bringing attention to specialised toolsets, distribution can help to address specific needs or challenges that might not be adequately covered by more widely known solutions.

Obscure Technologies has specialty knowledge in areas or niches within cyber security that are often overlooked. By bringing attention to specialised toolsets, distribution can help to address specific needs or challenges that might not be adequately covered by more widely known solutions. Empowerment of smaller communities: Local non-profit events like BSides often serve as gathering points for smaller, more specialised communities within the broader information security field. Obscure Technologies’ participation can empower these communities by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to address their unique security concerns.

Local non-profit events like BSides often serve as gathering points for smaller, more specialised communities within the broader information security field. Obscure Technologies’ participation can empower these communities by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to address their unique security concerns. Stimulation of thought leadership: The showcasing of Obscure Technologies demonstrates a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is known and understood in the cyber security domain. This fosters a culture of thought leadership and encourages attendees to think critically about the future of security.

The showcasing of Obscure Technologies demonstrates a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is known and understood in the cyber security domain. This fosters a culture of thought leadership and encourages attendees to think critically about the future of security. Contribution to the 'next big thing’: Many breakthroughs in cyber security have come from unconventional and lesser known technologies. By participating in events like BSides, Obscure Technologies has the potential to contribute to the development of the next big innovation in the cyber security arena.

“Obscure Technologies’ involvement in supporting local non-profit events like BSides is instrumental in enriching the conversation within the information security community, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the sector as a whole,” concludes Lee.



