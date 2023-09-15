The future of payment solutions has arrived

Tactile Technologies will showcase its POS solutions.

Tactile Technologies, a strong player in South Africa's payment industry since 2001, is joining forces with Halo Dot to reshape the retail payment experience.

Tactile Technologies specialises in payment terminal supply, support and a range of specialised services. Halo Dot's SoftPOS solution, endorsed by major card schemes, empowers merchants to conduct sales and accept payments directly on their mobile devices. Together, we are transforming Android hardware into innovative POS solutions, making contactless payment acceptance effortlessly accessible to merchants.

This is your invitation to Seamless Africa 2023, where we will showcase our transformative POS solutions at stand D48. The event will take place from 19-20 September 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Tactile's product line-up features high-quality point-of-sale terminals from renowned brands, offering both standalone PCI and integrated PED ranges. Tactile excels in product selection, sourcing, customisation, device management platforms and provides technology training and support, the company notes.

Halo Dot offers certified and secure software, turning any Android mobile device into a virtual POS terminal. Through app-to-app integration, a white label solution or an integrated SDK, we enable partners to provide contactless payment acceptance to their merchants simply and seamlessly.

Experience the excitement at our booth and take part in our exciting raffle, just by trying the tap and following Tactile and Halo Dot on LinkedIn. Stand a chance to walk away with Apple Air Pods (3rd Gen) – the ultimate prize for all tech enthusiasts!

Don't miss this opportunity to explore our innovative solution.

Secure your spot by registering for FREE at Details | Seamless Africa 2023 (terrapinn.com).

To learn more about Tactile Technologies, visit https://tactiletechnologies.com.

For additional information about Halo Dot, please visit https://www.halodot.io/.

For more information, contact: Lydia Mafatle, Marketing Manager – Tactile Technologies

E-mail address: Lydia.m@tactiletechnologies.com