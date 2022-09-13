Pyramid Analytics enables African businesses to make intelligent decisions

The importance of business intelligence (BI) tools to modern companies should never be underestimated. Take data analytics solutions as an example: these are critical for anticipating and navigating future crises and for driving competitive value. However, the challenge arises from the fact that in most enterprises, both junior and senior business users remain highly dependent on technical teams for their data. This inevitably impacts efficiency, introduces unnecessary confusion and is a time-consuming approach.

Laura Kotlinski, Sales Lead for Africa at Pyramid Analytics, points out that in today’s digital world, data is the lifeblood of businesses. “Twenty percent of corporate data is being analysed, and less than 20% of people in the organisation are making decisions based on this data. To solve this, we require an evolving approach to data analytics that can help regular employees independently access the data they need, when they need it, to support business decisions of all kinds. Decision Intelligence is the answer, allowing even non-technical employees to share data-driven insights that are both understandable to, and consumable by, colleagues across the business.”

Pyramid Analytics is a pioneer in the field of Decision Intelligence, using an award-winning AI-driven, browser-based platform that is unified, complete and super-fast.

Says Kotlinski: “By unified, we mean our solution combines data preparation, business analytics and data science into a single, unified platform. This is the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, a one-stop shop for any analytics needs.”

Analytics is seen as the key to Africa’s data revolution, which is why Pyramid Analytics is seeking to enable the African market to operate more efficiently and extend the scale of its business. The first step is for the company to build a South African team dedicated to service the continent.

“In Africa, there are various social, economic and political challenges that impact the ability to do business on the continent, leaving companies with limited IT budgets and facing a distinct shortage of skills. Of course, with skills at a premium, it’s easy to recognise the enormous benefits of being able to ensure all employees can independently access and leverage the data they require,” she says.

“Pyramid Platform significantly reduces complexity by eliminating the need for disparate tools for data preparation, analytics and data science. This, in turn, obviates issues such as disjointed tools, delayed time to insights and poor experiences, resulting in slow adoption. It also reduces the costs associated with purchasing multiple tools.”

Kotlinski points out that Pyramid Analytics adopts a holistic approach to Decision Intelligence, automating key aspects of the decision-making process, while also leveraging contextual data to support successful decisions for business users.

“Our architecture was recently built from the ground up, so there is no fear of legacy technologies, and because we can access any data directly where it resides, without needing to ingest it first, we refer to our approach as one that brings analytics to the data, instead of the other way round.”

There are three powerful innovations that separate decision intelligence from standard BI tools. Artificial intelligence (AI), governed self-service and a unified, frictionless and integrated platform that combines data preparation, business analytics and data science.

“With this strategic platform approach, combined with governed self-service and the power of AI, we are able to put real ‘intelligence’ into Decision Intelligence. Our platform lowers the skills barrier and empowers anyone – from the C-Suite to the front-line employee – to improve their decision-making capabilities. Now, with the expansion of our local team, we are well-positioned to empower businesses across the African market to make faster and more intelligent decisions,” she concludes.