eBook: Six Tips for Troubleshooting Your Network

If you are using different tools to monitor network devices, servers, virtual environments and applications, it can be a nightmare to try to quickly locate the root cause of a problem.

With disparate monitoring solutions, you lack visibility into your complex, interdependent network, applications and servers. This makes the process of finding the root cause of performance issues slow and painful.

So, when there is a problem, users put up with delays and difficulties for far longer than they are prepared to tolerate. Complaints escalate, and management gets frustrated… and involved.

Of course, your IT team may be alerted to the issue in nanoseconds. That’s not the problem. But because you can’t detect dependencies using multiple silo-specific tools, your IT team has difficulty understanding where to start the troubleshooting process.

Aggravating alarm storms hound your IT team.

Sure, there’s just one failure. But with loads of false alarms pouring in to your IT personnel via panicked phone calls and e-mails, it becomes impossible to separate the real failure from all the decoys that are thrown in your path. Your team sifts through reports and error messages from each tool, but finds that takes them nowhere. Hours pass, and the only conclusion that comes through loud and clear is this: no one in your organisation can find the root causes of problems quickly, easily or confidently. Productivity and SLAs are threatened.

You need a consolidated view of your infrastructure.

To detect the root causes of problems with speed and efficiency, you need better visibility than your current collection of disparate monitoring solutions can deliver. Collections of tools make it hard to monitor the increasingly complex and interrelated systems of today. Unless you can see your environment end-to-end, including dependencies, you are always going to spend 75% of your time searching for the right troubleshooting path to go start on.