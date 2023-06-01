BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Telecoms

Telkom Group company secretary quits

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 01 Jun 2023
Read time 0min 40sec
Comments (0)

Telecommunications company Telkom has announced the resignation of Ayanda Ceba, group company secretary, effective 31 August.

Ceba also serves as an exco member of the telco.

In 2021, she was designated as Telkom’s ethics officer, responsible for promoting and embedding ethical conduct within the organisation.

In a SENS statement issued yesterday, the JSE-listed company’s board thanked Ceba for her service during her tenure and wished her well in her future endeavours.

“The board is confident in its succession plan to identify a suitable incoming group company secretary, whose details will be communicated in due course.”

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.