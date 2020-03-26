Lottery goes digital during COVID-19 lockdown

In response to the COVID-19 lockdown, Ithuba national lottery is urging South Africans to use its digital platforms to play their favourite lottery games.

The company says players can make use of its Web site, and online platforms of bank channel partners Absa, FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank.

“We have a dedicated e-commerce team working remotely and fully-equipped to assist players with digital gaming,” it says.

Ithuba is also encouraging all players to use its mobile app, which is downloadable on all smartphones.

In light of president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the 21-day national lockdown, Ithuba says it has implemented effective measures in compliance with government’s interventions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, it says: “As a technology-driven company operating in a highly regulated industry, Ithuba has always ensured our systems are solid, secure and crisis-management-ready. This means that during this critical time, we are able to implement business continuity plans in an orderly and effective manner.

“Whilst the lockdown means we are compelled to shut down our offices, we have prepared our staff to work remotely in order to ensure minimum business interruptions. The health and safety of our staff, our players and South Africans at large is paramount to us.”

Furthermore, Ithuba says during the lockdown period, its head office and all regional offices will be closed.

The company says this means no winners will be able to claim their winnings at any of its offices.

“Players should not be anxious about this. All winning tickets have a life-span of 365 days before they expire. It is, therefore, imperative that players keep their tickets safe until they can claim.

“Winnings below the prize value of R2 000 can be claimed at National Lottery participating retailers, whilst retailers such as Checkers can pay up to R10 000 and approved prize payout centres up to just under R50 000.”

Additionally, Ithuba says Lotto and Powerball draws will continue to be televised as per norm – Lotto on Wednesdays and Saturdays on SABC 2 at 20:57; and Powerball on Tuesdays and Fridays on eTV at 21:00.

“Draw results will also be available on digital platforms such as the National Lottery Web site, National Lottery Mobile App and our social media pages. The integrity of our draw is of outmost importance; therefore, all draws will continue to be independently audited.”