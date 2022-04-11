iServ Solutions achieves Commvault Service Advantage Plus Partner status

Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa.

iServ Solutions, a leading IT managed services and solutions provider based in Algeria, is the newest partner to have earned their place in the Commvault Service Advantage Programme (CSAP), indicating their readiness and willingness to grow Commvault market share in the region.

Excelling at partnership commitments

“Since becoming a Commvault partner in 2019, iServ has worked tirelessly to meet our requirements,” explains Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa. “Their commitment to the partnership has been a breath of fresh air. They have a thirst for knowledge, and achieving Commvault Service Advantage Plus status in 18 months shows the level of their commitment. Customers can expect a high level of certified technical competence that enables iServ to consult, architect, deploy and support Commvault solutions with confidence,” Fourie continues.

To become a Service Plus Advantage technical partner, iServ has demonstrated the requisite knowledge of architecting and deploying solutions by master certified engineers who specialise in the relevant integration technologies. This assures a deeper value to the customer, ultimately, who benefits from a technically minded partner that understands the technology in a way that is accessible to the organisation.

Sights set on growth and expansion

“We’re ready to solve customer problems, and our expertise on a variety of technologies, combined with our flexibility, allow us to model our offerings to fit the exact needs of the businesses we serve,” explains Mourad Debbah, Managing Director at iServ Solutions.

“Africa and the Middle East are markets that can easily be served from Algeria given the geographical, cultural and linguistic common aspects,” Debbah continues, highlighting the fact that iServ Solutions has already deployed dozens of engineered systems in sub-Saharan and east African regions.

“As an integrator, iServ’s extensive Commvault experience should reassure customers that they have a Service Advantage Plus partner handling their managed services,” notes Fourie. “Additional value is delivered to iServ through direct access to our development team, which enables faster support resolution for their customers.”

Meeting total customer needs end-to-end

“For those clients who were left without follow-up or support when certain vendors exited our market, we aim to relaunch the relationship with Commvault directly and work on support renewal, capacity extension going above and beyond data protection,” Debbah says.

“As a Service Advantage Plus partner, we can now meet the total needs of our customers, with a sales force that is equipped to address the business, the necessary logistic know-how and capacity. What our salesforce can dream up will be brought to life by a qualified engineering workforce and backed by our market-leading support service skills,” Debbah concludes.